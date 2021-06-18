“It Pisses Me Off”: Baltimore Mayor Expresses Outrage After Shooting That Killed 1 & Left 5 Hurt

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott is fed up with the violence around the city. He expressed his outrage on Thursday following a mass shooting that left one dead and 5 hurt in West Baltimore.

“It pisses me off. I was out there talking with neighbors who are I also upset,” Mayor Brandon Scott told CBS Baltimore. “…It’s a neighborhood working with my office to develop their neighborhood policing plan.”

It all happened in broad daylight at around 2:30 p.m. on the 2100 block of West Lexington Street Wednesday.

According to the police commissioner, at least 2 or 3 suspects approached the 6 victims and opened fire. One of the victims was just 16 years old. Another died at the hospital.

“They are emboldened because they think they can—and because they don’t fear consequences or suspect that there are none—or a combination of both,” said BPD Commissioner Michael Harrison. “But there are consequences, and you’ve seen us now arrest a bunch of people for murder. This will be another one of those cases.”

Homicides are up year-to-date in the city. Gun arrests are up as well.

Source: CBS Baltimore

