Local
HomeLocal

“It Pisses Me Off”: Baltimore Mayor Expresses Outrage After Shooting That Killed 1 & Left 5 Hurt

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Baltimore Infrastructure Presser

Source: Tom Williams / Getty

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott is fed up with the violence around the city. He expressed his outrage on Thursday following a mass shooting that left one dead and 5 hurt in West Baltimore.

“It pisses me off. I was out there talking with neighbors who are I also upset,” Mayor Brandon Scott told CBS Baltimore. “…It’s a neighborhood working with my office to develop their neighborhood policing plan.”

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

It all happened in broad daylight at around 2:30 p.m. on the 2100 block of West Lexington Street Wednesday.

According to the police commissioner, at least 2 or 3 suspects approached the 6 victims and opened fire. One of the victims was just 16 years old. Another died at the hospital.

“They are emboldened because they think they can—and because they don’t fear consequences or suspect that there are none—or a combination of both,” said BPD Commissioner Michael Harrison. “But there are consequences, and you’ve seen us now arrest a bunch of people for murder. This will be another one of those cases.”

Homicides are up year-to-date in the city. Gun arrests are up as well.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

“It Pisses Me Off”: Baltimore Mayor Expresses Outrage After Shooting That Killed 1 & Left 5 Hurt  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Candace Owens Cries White Supremacist Tears As Juneteenth…

Candace Owens dug deep into her shallow Black white supremacist bag when she led the chorus of conservatives complaining that…
06.18.21
Gunman Shot & Killed Georgia Grocery Store Cashier…

Laquitta Willis was a cashier at the Big Bear store in Dekalb County when Victor Lee Tucker Jr. left the…
06.17.21
5 Historic Landmarks To Visit While Celebrating Juneteenth

Friday will mark the 155th anniversary of Juneteenth! Wondering how you can make the most of your Juneteenth celebration? The…
06.17.21
Juneteenth Bill To Make It A Federal Holiday…

The Senate unanimously passed a resolution on Tuesday to establish June 19 officially as Juneteenth National Independence Day.
06.16.21
Should We Be Offended By Hunter Biden Calling…

Hunter Biden caused a stir last week when an unearthed text convo from 2018 showed him jokingly using the N-word…
06.16.21
Do You Live In One Of 2021’s Most…

Personal-finance website WalletHub came up with tons of interesting facts while researching America's most fun states in 2021, which was…
06.15.21
Black Woman Is Dragged By Her Hair And…

A Black woman was dragged down the stairs by the security guard at Nellie's Sports Bar in Washington D.C. for…
06.14.21
Amid Calls To Defund Police, Law Enforcement Grapples…

After a year of reckoning since the brutal murder of George Floyd low recruitment rates and increased retirement rates continue…
06.14.21
Alton Sterling’s Family Accepts $4.5M Settlement After Dropping…

Sterling's family moved to dismiss a wrongful death against the city in May, signaling that an agreement had been reached…
06.14.21
Mad Dad Dumps 80,000 Pennies On Woman’s Lawn…

So exactly how much is 80,000 pennies? Enough for one very petty father to make the news.
06.14.21
Close