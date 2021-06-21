Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Tristan Thompson & Khloé Kardashian Split Yet Again Following New Cheating Rumors & Alleged Mansion Party Threesome

Wow...again Tristan — again?!

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

The old saying goes, “once a cheater, always a cheater.” However, in the case of NBA star Tristan Thompson, this man might as well become the next host of Cheaters at the rate that he gets caught creeping on (ex?) girlfriend and baby momma Khloé Kardashian.

The latest talk on the rumor mill is saying Tristan was seen making his way into a private room with three other woman and a male friend during a mansion party to do, well — what else would two guys and three girls do in a private room together?

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

According to the ever-in-the-know TMZ, Khloe officially ended things with Tristan a few weeks ago actually following another cheating allegation with a woman named Sydney Chase.

As far as the current threesome tale, here’s how Daily Mail breaks it down:

“Sources exclusively told DailyMail.com that Thompson, 30, headed straight for the bar after arriving at the party just after midnight and did a round of ultra-luxurious Deleon tequila shots while swigging Moet champagne before repeatedly grabbing the bottom of a female guest.

Two hours later, he was seen making his way to a bedroom in the Bel Air mansion where the party was held accompanied by three women and a male friend.

Thompson emerged from the room 30 minutes later with his dark red shirt crumpled and looking ‘a mess’ and returned to the bar.”

However, if they were already broken up as Page Six first reported, Tristan’s threesome tryst might not be as controversial as initially reported.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Thankfully, TMZ says Khloe and Tristan are actually on amicable terms, still communicating and putting co-parenting first for the sake of their three-year-old daughter True who he reportedly spent Father’s Day with.

It’s worth noting though, Tristan denies both the current cheating (?) rumor and the one that may have caused the split with Khloe a few weeks ago. Just a few hours ago, the Celtics center-forward apparently responded to the new claims with a slew of “cap” emojis on Twitter.

Given the toddler involved, we just hope these two can figure out what they want to do in the long run. If it does end up with them getting back together, well, we can only hope Tristan either cuts out his players ways or gets smarter at sneaking around. Bless!

READ MORE:

Tristan Thompson & Khloé Kardashian Split Yet Again Following New Cheating Rumors & Alleged Mansion Party Threesome  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Khloe Kardashian , tristan thompson

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Jury Chooses To Convict Ex-Police Officer in Brutal…

An ex-St. Louis police officer was found guilty for his part in the brutal beating of an undercover Black officer,…
06.22.21
State Trooper Pepper Sprayed & Rammed Family’s SUV,…

A four household family consisting of 39-year-old Tristin Goods, his wife April and their two daughters, 12-year-old Tristina and 11-year-old…
06.22.21
New Book Uncovers Donald Trump’s Saltiness Towards Black…

The excerpts from a new book on the turmoil in the Trump administration's last year shows the former president airing…
06.22.21
Victoria’s Secret Retires VS Angels To ‘Give Women…

The Victoria's Secret Angels are retiring and being replaced with activists, athletes, and entrepreneurs.
06.21.21
Candace Owens Cries White Supremacist Tears As Juneteenth…

Candace Owens dug deep into her shallow Black white supremacist bag when she led the chorus of conservatives complaining that…
06.18.21
Gunman Shot & Killed Georgia Grocery Store Cashier…

Laquitta Willis was a cashier at the Big Bear store in Dekalb County when Victor Lee Tucker Jr. left the…
06.17.21
5 Historic Landmarks To Visit While Celebrating Juneteenth

Friday will mark the 155th anniversary of Juneteenth! Wondering how you can make the most of your Juneteenth celebration? The…
06.17.21
Juneteenth Bill To Make It A Federal Holiday…

The Senate unanimously passed a resolution on Tuesday to establish June 19 officially as Juneteenth National Independence Day.
06.16.21
Should We Be Offended By Hunter Biden Calling…

Hunter Biden caused a stir last week when an unearthed text convo from 2018 showed him jokingly using the N-word…
06.16.21
Do You Live In One Of 2021’s Most…

Personal-finance website WalletHub came up with tons of interesting facts while researching America's most fun states in 2021, which was…
06.15.21
Close