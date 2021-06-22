Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

T-Pain Says He Became Depressed After Usher Told Him He ‘F**ked Up Music’

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

Recently T-Pain has been reminiscing on his career over the years on Netflix’s eight-part documentary, This Is Pop and he remembered the moment that led him to a tough time in his life.

The singer, whose real name is Faheem Rasheed Najm,  shared that his then friend, Usher made a comment criticizing his use of auto-tune led him to a four-year depression.   

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

“Usher was my friend,” T-Pain said in the video. “I really respect Usher. And he was like, ‘Man. I’m gonna tell you something, man. You kinda f**ked up music.’”  T-Pain shared that he thought Usher was joking at the moment while they were on the way to the 2013 BET Awards.

“I’m like, ‘But I used it, I didn’t tell everybody else to start using it,’” T-Pain said. “I don’t even think I realized this for a long time, but that’s the very moment that started a four-year depression for me.”

Usher’s comment was referring to his use of auto-tune effect which alters voices. T-Pain became known for this sound during that era with his hits “Buy U a Drank (Shawty Snappin’),” “Blame It”, and “Low.”

“I didn’t understand,” T-Pain said. “I thought he was joking at first, but then he was like, ‘Yeah man you really (expletive) up music for real singers.’”

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Yahoo Entertainment reported that T-Pain even had an app that allowed fans to alter their voices as well using autotune.

According to Netflix, “This Is Pop” is an eight-part series uncovering the real stories behind some of the biggest artists and moments in pop music history that will feature interviews with Shania Twain, Boyz II Men, Chuck D, Brandi Carlile, Neko Case, and more to share their side of the story. The series is available now.

LATEST POSTS:

OMG: Social Media Claps Back At Usher For Saying T-Pain Ruined Music With Auto-Tune

15 photos Launch gallery

OMG: Social Media Claps Back At Usher For Saying T-Pain Ruined Music With Auto-Tune

Continue reading OMG: Social Media Claps Back At Usher For Saying T-Pain Ruined Music With Auto-Tune

OMG: Social Media Claps Back At Usher For Saying T-Pain Ruined Music With Auto-Tune

Clips of T-Pain hit social media in the promotion of Netflix’s newest eight-part documentary, “This Is Pop” saying that Usher is the reason he went into a four-year depression. The singer remembered when they were on a first-class flight to the 2013 BET Awards when he pulled him aside to say that he ruined music with auto-tune.  CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! https://twitter.com/LoggingInIsBad/status/1407096491534082049 “Usher was my friend,” T-Pain said in the video. “I really respect Usher. And he was like, ‘Man. I’m gonna tell you something, man. You kinda f**ked up music.'”  T-Pain shared. “I’m like, ‘But I used it, I didn’t tell everybody else to start using it,'” T-Pain said. “I don’t even think I realized this for a long time, but that’s the very moment that started a four-year depression for me.” Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). Social media of course had to share their opinions on this situation. Check out the best responses below. SEE: T-Pain Says He Became Depressed After Usher Told Him He "F**ked Up Music" HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

T-Pain Says He Became Depressed After Usher Told Him He ‘F**ked Up Music’  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

T-Pain , usher

Videos
Latest
Jury Chooses To Convict Ex-Police Officer in Brutal…

An ex-St. Louis police officer was found guilty for his part in the brutal beating of an undercover Black officer,…
06.22.21
State Trooper Pepper Sprayed & Rammed Family’s SUV,…

A four household family consisting of 39-year-old Tristin Goods, his wife April and their two daughters, 12-year-old Tristina and 11-year-old…
06.22.21
New Book Uncovers Donald Trump’s Saltiness Towards Black…

The excerpts from a new book on the turmoil in the Trump administration's last year shows the former president airing…
06.22.21
Victoria’s Secret Retires VS Angels To ‘Give Women…

The Victoria's Secret Angels are retiring and being replaced with activists, athletes, and entrepreneurs.
06.21.21
Candace Owens Cries White Supremacist Tears As Juneteenth…

Candace Owens dug deep into her shallow Black white supremacist bag when she led the chorus of conservatives complaining that…
06.18.21
Gunman Shot & Killed Georgia Grocery Store Cashier…

Laquitta Willis was a cashier at the Big Bear store in Dekalb County when Victor Lee Tucker Jr. left the…
06.17.21
5 Historic Landmarks To Visit While Celebrating Juneteenth

Friday will mark the 155th anniversary of Juneteenth! Wondering how you can make the most of your Juneteenth celebration? The…
06.17.21
Juneteenth Bill To Make It A Federal Holiday…

The Senate unanimously passed a resolution on Tuesday to establish June 19 officially as Juneteenth National Independence Day.
06.16.21
Should We Be Offended By Hunter Biden Calling…

Hunter Biden caused a stir last week when an unearthed text convo from 2018 showed him jokingly using the N-word…
06.16.21
Do You Live In One Of 2021’s Most…

Personal-finance website WalletHub came up with tons of interesting facts while researching America's most fun states in 2021, which was…
06.15.21
Close