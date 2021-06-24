Celebrity News
Tristan Thompson Wins $50K Settlement Against Kimberly Alexander, Khloe Hints Break Up

The drama continues.

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - January 13, 2019

Source: Hollywood To You/Star Max / Getty

Even though Tristan Thompson has no chance at a championship he took a win this week. A judge ruled in his favor with regards to a woman claiming he fathered her child and more.

As spotted on Page Six the NBA player got one of his most high profile critics to pay like they weigh. This week a court granted him a victory in his libel lawsuit against Kimberly Alexander. On Tuesday, June 22 she was ordered to pay him $50,000 dollars in general damages and $2,901.95 in costs. He filed the charges against her back in May 2020 after she claimed he fathered her five-year old son. He then took a paternity test and it proved he was not the father. “Alexander has persisted in publicly proclaiming that Thompson is her child’s father and she has maliciously accused Thompson of being a deadbeat dad, ‘neglecting’ and failing to take financial responsibility for the child since birth. To quote Michael Jackson ‘the kid is not [his] son.’” the original court filings read.

Since then she has apparently kept his name in her mouth and social media mentions. Thomas and his legal team claim that she has doctored Instagram direct messages in an effort to slander him. His lawyer Marty Singer said in the briefing she “continued to make outrageous defamatory smears about Khloé, harassing her and trying to drag her into the paternity drama that you have persisted in contriving notwithstanding that a DNA test from one of the nation’s top labs confirmed that Mr. Thompson is not the father of your child”.

Meanwhile Tristan’s relationship with Khloe Kardashian seems to be over. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star posted a cryptic tweet to her Instagram Story. “I whisper WTF to myself at least 20 times a day” was spelled on a pink letter board. Neither party have yet to comment on the matter.

Tristan Thompson Wins $50K Settlement Against Kimberly Alexander, Khloe Hints Break Up  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Khloe Kardashian , tristan thompson

Close