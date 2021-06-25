Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Mary J. Blige on ‘My Life’ Documentary Dropped Today On Amazon Prime

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Maxwell And Mary J Blige Performs At Genting Arena - Birmingham

Source: Tony Woolliscroft / Getty

The Queen of R&B Mary J. Blige has 13 albums under her belt, a resume that includes not only Grammy Awards but Academy Awards. Mary J. Blige from Yonkers is not only a singer/songwriter she is also now a seasoned actress that plays roles on television as well as in film. However when you look to Mary J. Blige, that’s what you see, Mary J. Blige on the other hand see’s the pinnacle of her career being he 2nd studio album ‘My Life’, an album that allowed Mary J. Blige to break through her storms and allow her to feel ‘the sunshine’ and today Amazon Prime Studios dropped the highly anticipated documentary of Mary J. Blige titled ‘My Life’

The documentary ‘My Life’, directed by Vanessa Roth, looks back on one of Mary J. Blige’s most famous albums to date, her 1994 album ‘My Life’ that while taking us on journey of her life of an abusive relationship with JODECI member KC, her struggles with addiction, and much more, but if your looking for tea that has been sitting out in the shade you will be disappointed however if you are looking for a story of empowerment and how Mary J. Blige saved lives by divulging hers in an album you will absolutely love it.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

‘My Life’ the documentary which is dedicated to the late Andre Harrell from Uptown Records was also put together while he was still with us, so the documentary includes Andre Harrell and executive producer P. Diddy helping to tell the story of Mary J. Blige as well as celebrating the life of little 18 year old Mary from Yonker, NY.

If you really want know what Mary J. Blige was feeling on her journey to the sunshine check out ‘My Life’ the documentary on Amazon Prime but before you do take a look at the interview below of Mary J. Blige talking about the Hell she was going through recording that legendary 2nd album ‘My Life’ .

 

Mary J. Blige on ‘My Life’ Documentary Dropped Today On Amazon Prime  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Mary J Blige

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Family Of Pharrell File $50 Million Lawsuit On…

In the lawsuit, which for the first time identifies the officer in question as Solomon D. Simmons III, Donovon Lynch…
06.25.21
Indiana Grandmother Sentenced To Probation In Capitol Attack…

Anna Morgan-Lloyd, a 49-year-old grandmother of five, got off essentially scot-free as part of a plea after verbalizing that "Schindler's…
06.24.21
Atlanta-Area IKEA Under Fire for Controversial Juneteenth Menu

One of the most popular furniture chains across the globe is taking heat for selections in a menu that was…
06.24.21
You Big Dummy! Honolulu Councilman Criticized For Reposting…

Comedian-turned-councilman Augie Tulba of Honolulu recently reposted one of his old skit videos showing himself in blackface, and somehow we're…
06.23.21
Jury Chooses To Convict Ex-Police Officer in Brutal…

An ex-St. Louis police officer was found guilty for his part in the brutal beating of an undercover Black officer,…
06.22.21
State Trooper Pepper Sprayed & Rammed Family’s SUV,…

A four household family consisting of 39-year-old Tristin Goods, his wife April and their two daughters, 12-year-old Tristina and 11-year-old…
06.22.21
New Book Uncovers Donald Trump’s Saltiness Towards Black…

The excerpts from a new book on the turmoil in the Trump administration's last year shows the former president airing…
06.22.21
Victoria’s Secret Retires VS Angels To ‘Give Women…

The Victoria's Secret Angels are retiring and being replaced with activists, athletes, and entrepreneurs.
06.21.21
Candace Owens Cries White Supremacist Tears As Juneteenth…

Candace Owens dug deep into her shallow Black white supremacist bag when she led the chorus of conservatives complaining that…
06.18.21
Gunman Shot & Killed Georgia Grocery Store Cashier…

Laquitta Willis was a cashier at the Big Bear store in Dekalb County when Victor Lee Tucker Jr. left the…
06.17.21
Close