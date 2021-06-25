Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

The Queen of R&B Mary J. Blige has 13 albums under her belt, a resume that includes not only Grammy Awards but Academy Awards. Mary J. Blige from Yonkers is not only a singer/songwriter she is also now a seasoned actress that plays roles on television as well as in film. However when you look to Mary J. Blige, that’s what you see, Mary J. Blige on the other hand see’s the pinnacle of her career being he 2nd studio album ‘My Life’, an album that allowed Mary J. Blige to break through her storms and allow her to feel ‘the sunshine’ and today Amazon Prime Studios dropped the highly anticipated documentary of Mary J. Blige titled ‘My Life’

The documentary ‘My Life’, directed by Vanessa Roth, looks back on one of Mary J. Blige’s most famous albums to date, her 1994 album ‘My Life’ that while taking us on journey of her life of an abusive relationship with JODECI member KC, her struggles with addiction, and much more, but if your looking for tea that has been sitting out in the shade you will be disappointed however if you are looking for a story of empowerment and how Mary J. Blige saved lives by divulging hers in an album you will absolutely love it.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

‘My Life’ the documentary which is dedicated to the late Andre Harrell from Uptown Records was also put together while he was still with us, so the documentary includes Andre Harrell and executive producer P. Diddy helping to tell the story of Mary J. Blige as well as celebrating the life of little 18 year old Mary from Yonker, NY.

If you really want know what Mary J. Blige was feeling on her journey to the sunshine check out ‘My Life’ the documentary on Amazon Prime but before you do take a look at the interview below of Mary J. Blige talking about the Hell she was going through recording that legendary 2nd album ‘My Life’ .

Mary J. Blige on ‘My Life’ Documentary Dropped Today On Amazon Prime was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Also On Magic 95.9: