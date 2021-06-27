Celebrity News
T.I. Asks Judge To Toss Sabrina Peterson Defamation Suit

Tip says she had a bad reputation before he said anything.

T.I., and his wife Tiny, have been mired in controversy after ex-associate Sabrina Peterson accused the couple of holding her at gunpoint and other salacious claims. The Atlanta rapper has always denied any wrongdoing and is now asking a judge to toss the defamation case she filed against him.

Per TMZ, in the paperwork Tip filed in answer to her lawsuit, he claims her reputation is so already so tarnished that he couldn’t possibly have inflicted further harm upon it.

Well damn.

Reports TMZ:

As we first told you, in her suit filed earlier this year, Peterson claims T.I. and Tiny smeared her good name with public statements and social media posts in the wake of her allegation against T.I.

The rapper’s lawyer, Andrew Brettler, claims Peterson “is an adjudged liar, a convicted felon with a lengthy rap sheet for crimes involving dishonesty and violent assault, and has a reputation for being unscrupulous” … and he says there’s no way T.I. and Tiny could make her rep take a hit.

According to Peterson’s suit … Tiny referred to her on social media as “strange,” and added, “everybody know you been special.” Peterson claims she’s since become the target of online harassment and threatening messages, but T.I. claims she can’t sue over those comments because they are just opinions.

T.I. is asking the judge to toss out Peterson’s lawsuit. But this just a portion of the legal trouble Tip and Tiny are facing thanks to numerous allegations of sex trafficking and abuse from multiple women.

Tip’s lawyer stays buys.

