Meghan McCain to Depart from ‘The View’ This Summer

ABC's "The View" - Season 23

Source: Lou Rocco / Getty

The revolving door at ABC’s long-running chatfest ‘The View’ continues with the announcement a co-host leaving the show.

Meghan McCain is the latest to broadcast the news that she is planning to leave the morning staple after four seasons.

McCain, the daughter of late Arizona Senator and former Presidential candidate John McCain, announced that she will depart after the end of the show’s current season.

McCain served as the show’s regular conservative voice in panel that is mostly liberal and has made headlines for the show when getting into debates with her co-hosts, particularly Joy Behar.

Still, she has enjoyed being part of ‘The View,’ though she touched on how ” the COVID-19 pandemic changed the way she looked at the world and how she wants to live her life.”

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

McCain, who welcomed her first child earlier this year, said she relocated from New York to the Washington, D.C.-area when the COVID-19 crisis began last year and she doesn’t want to leave her life there.

Despite regularly getting into heated debates with her more liberal co-hosts, McCain had only good things to say about the show, which she joined in 2017.

“On a professional note, this show is one of the hands-down greatest, most exhilarating, wonderful privileges of my entire life and I have had so many amazing experiences in my life, and this is definitely one of the top,” said McCain. “It is a privilege to work alongside such strong, brilliant, intelligent, incredible broadcasters like the four of you. You are the most talented women on all of television, hands down, and it has been so incredible to do this with you.”

McCain says she will remain with the show until the end of July and adds that it “was not an easy decision. It took a lot of thought and counsel and prayer and talking to my family and my close friends.”

Will you miss seeing Meghan McCain from ‘The View’ after she leaves the show?

 

Meghan McCain to Depart from 'The View' This Summer  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Close