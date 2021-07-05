Celebrity News
Nick Cannon Welcomes 7th Child, This One With Alyssa Scott

Zen is his fourth kid this year.

HollyGold And Yamashiro Hollywood Donate 2,000 Meals To The Community With The Help Of Nick Cannon And Ellen K.

Source: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty

Nick Cannon is making sure his legacy, and DNA, will be kept alive far and wide long after he’s left this plane of existence. The multi-hyphenate celebrity recently welcomed his 7th child, Zen, with Alyssa Scott.

Just one new kid in a year is cause for celebration, but Cannon has reportedly welcomed four in 2021, and in close proximity.

TMZ has been keeping track of Cannon’s seed spreading:

Nick and GF Alyssa Scott welcomed Zen Cannon to the world nearly 2 weeks ago. The baby was born on June 23. His mom posted a pic of the newborn with the caption, “I will love you for eternity.”

We knew Alyssa was pregnant back in January, but Nick didn’t say he was the dad until Father’s Day.

Nick’s been busy …  earlier in June, before Zen was born, he had twins — Zion and Zillon — with DJ Abby De La Rosa. Nick also had a baby — Powerful — 6 months ago with Brittany Bell. They also share another child — 4-year-old Golden.

As you know, Nick and his ex-wife, Mariah Carey, share 10-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan.

Nick Cannon better keep it cordial with all those baby mamas for the sake of his bank account, and his stress levels. 

Man alive.

Nick Cannon Welcomes 7th Child, This One With Alyssa Scott

