Bill Cosby Plans To Return The Comedy Stage After His Prison Release

Bill Cosby is looking to make up for lost time with plans for a new comedy tour, fresh off of being released from prison after his conviction for sexual assault of Andrea Constand was overturned.

A week after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court released the comedian on a technicality stemming from an agreement with a prior prosecutor in 2005, his publicist Andrew Wyatt claims that Cosby is feeling energized. “In his physical appearance, he’s exuberant. In his mental state, he’s exuberant. In his feelings and humor, he’s exuberant,” said Wyatt in an interview with the press.

Cosby is spending time with his family at the moment, but there are plans for him to get on stage doing a tour with stops across the U.S. as well as in Canada and potentially in London. Wyatt says that the proposed shows by the disgraced comedian will feature his “vintage storytelling” interlaced with his current perspective but also be “inclusive of human rights and civil rights” which will ties into his planned work towards criminal justice reform based on his experiences.

The publicist did note that there is work to be done, primarily with screening audiences and promoters and reporters who he dubbed “media insurrectionists … who fuel the hate”. As of now, there is no word yet on when the tour will take place.

The proposed comedy tour isn’t the only thing Cosby is now working on. There’s a book being planned, with Frederick Williams being chosen as co-author. This will focus on Cosby talking with Wyatt about his experience during the trials and during the time that he served in prison. There’s also a five-part documentary series that is almost done, produced by Michelle Major who recently directed the Venus and Serena documentary. Cosby reportedly has yet to sit down to be interviewed for the series.

