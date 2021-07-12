WATCH: What You Need To Know — July 12, 2021: Georgia Election Law to Stand — Child Mask Recommendation — Wells Fargo Angers Customers

Sybil Wilkes
1. Whip Clyburn: Tweak Filibuster or Kiss the Majority Goodbye

What You Need To Know:

The clock is ticking. Time is getting short, as are tempers, as the country moves toward the consequential midterm elections.

2. Judge Allows Georgia Election Law to Stand As Texas Moves Again to Restrict Voting

What You Need To Know:

A federal judge in Georgia declined to eliminate portions of the state’s controversial new voter law ahead of run-off elections taking place this week.

3. Coronavirus Update: CDC Drops Mask Recommendation for Vaccinated Children in Schools

What We Need To Know: 

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has announced that fully vaccinated students and teachers do not need to wear masks in classrooms this fall.

4. White Officer Punched Black Woman During Arrest and Placed On Administrative Leave

What You Need To Know:

What started out as a trip to a local Walmart on July 4th in DeWitt, NY ended in chaos, and led to a White officer being placed on administrative leave for punching a Black woman during a violent arrest.

5. Wells Fargo Runs Over Customers, Again

What You Need To Know:

Wells Fargo has notified clients they will no longer offer personal lines of credit and CNBC reports the financial institution will shut down current accounts.

