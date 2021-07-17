Colin Kaepernick Inks Publishing Deal With Scholastic

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Activist and athlete Colin Kaepernick is using his journey to teach youth about the importance of self-confidence and self-efficacy. According to Forbes, Kaepernick has inked a deal with the publishing company Scholastic.

As part of the partnership, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback will create an array of children’s books designed to amplify the perspectives of Black and Brown creators and bring diverse narratives to the forefront. The literary themes will sit at the intersection of race, identity and embracing differences. Among the projects on the slate is a picture book titled I Color Myself Different. The book—which was penned by Kaepernick and illustrated by award-winning artist Eric Wilkerson—will delve into the former NFL player’s childhood experiences and his sense of self-awareness while coming of age.

“This story is deeply personal to me, and inspired by real events in my life,” Kaepernick said in a statement, according to the news outlet. “I hope that it honors the courage and bravery of young people everywhere by encouraging them to live with authenticity and purpose. I’m excited for Kaepernick Publishing to be collaborating with Scholastic on books with Black and Brown voices at the forefront. I hope that our books will inspire readers to walk through the world with confidence, strength, and truth in all they do.” The book is slated to hit bookshelves on April 5, 2022.

Debra Dorfman, who serves as VP and Publisher of Scholastic’s Global Licensing, Brands & Media arm, says Kaepernick will create stories in which children can see themselves reflected. “Colin’s reputation as a thought leader precedes him, but it was also clear when we met that his mission and purpose were very much aligned with Scholastic’s,” she said.

Kaepernick is using different avenues to ensure that underrepresented voices are heard. He has inked deals with companies that include Disney and Audible to develop projects focused on race and social justice.

Colin Kaepernick Inks Publishing Deal With Scholastic was originally published on newsone.com