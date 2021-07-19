Celebrity News
Snoh Aalegra Shuts Down Sade Comparisons: “Respect the Legend, Please”

"It’s not even a debate. "- Snoh Aalegra

2020 Soul Train Awards - Presented By BET - Show

Source: 2020 Soul Train Awards / Getty

Snoh Aalegra is weighing in on the great online debate comparing her to soul legend Sade Adu.

The debate, which began after a fan tweeted, “Snoh Aalegra is our Sade,” drew mixed responses from fans, with some co-signing the sentiment, pointing to Aalegra and Sade’s similar aesthetics and sounds, while the vast majority of users pushed back on the comparison– prompting the Swedish born songstress to ask fans to squelch the idea.

The 33-year-old singer echoed many of the sentiments expressed by Sade fans, insisting no one will ever compare to the “By Your Side” artist.

“There’s only one Queen Sade Adu. There will never be another one,” Aalegra wrote. This comparison I just saw is so unnecessary. It’s not even a debate. Respect the legend, please … Sade is every generations Sade.”

While there is no comparing the two artists, Snoh Aalegra’s recent release of her third studio album, Temporary Highs in the Violet Skies, was widely received by critics. The 15-track album released via Roc Nation features appearances by James Fauntleroy and Tyler, the Creator.

Check out the newly released album below.

Snoh Aalegra Shuts Down Sade Comparisons: “Respect the Legend, Please”  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

