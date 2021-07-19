News
Former ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Actor Indicted For Real-Life Murder in New York City

Sometimes life can imitate art in the most ironic ways, and unfortunately things for television actor Isaiah Stokes are playing out much like the criminal characters he plays on TV.

According to a report by People, the 41-year-old actor seen on Law & Order: SVU, Boardwalk Empire and most notably Power is being charged with one-count murder in the second degree and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon.

The Queens District Attorney confirmed the charges on Friday, with the official DA press release stating that Stokes faces up 25 years-to-life in prison if convicted.

Read up more on what he’s being accused of below:

“According to the charges, said DA Katz, around 2:45 p.m. on February 7, 2021, video surveillance footage showed the defendant exiting a vehicle parked near the intersection of Linden Boulevard and 200th Street and then approaching the driver’s side window of a white Jeep Grand Cherokee which was parked in front of 200-08 Linden Boulevard. Stokes allegedly fired eleven gunshots into the car hitting Tyrone Jones, 37, of Queens Village, who died of his injuries.”

For those who tuned in during La La Anthony’s stint on Power, Stokes played the character Mozzy who attacked her fan-favorite character LaKeisha  at the salon. Other criminally-minded stints on shows like Rescue Me, The Mysteries of Laura and Blue Bloods made for an eerie sense of foreshadowing for what he’s been accused of, which District Attorney Melinda Katz says is part of a bigger problem threatening an initiative to stop gun violence from becoming the norm in local communities.

This is one good example of why you should refrain from taking your work home with you. Let’s just hope Stokes can get a good defense attorney soon, which has yet to be confirmed according to CNN.

Former ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Actor Indicted For Real-Life Murder in New York City  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

