News
HomeNewsNational

Say What?! Demand For White Alabama Councilman To Resign Following “Do We Have a House N****r Here?” Comment

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

Is there ever an acceptable occasion for anyone that isn’t Black to use The N-Word?

If your answer was anything other than a swift “HELL NO!” then we’re already looking at you sideways, which is why we can’t help but give the stank face to white councilman John “Tommy” Bryant for his reiteration of the racial slur during a recent city council meeting in Tarrant City, Alabama.

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

As depicted in a short video clip that was captured during the viral moment of vitriol (seen above), Bryant uses The N-Word to “rephrase” what he claims Tarrant Mayor Waymon Newton said in reference to a resident woman.

Here’s a bit more context by way of CBS 42:

“Before the outburst, neighbors asked Bryant about controversial social media posts allegedly made by his wife about race. After being questioned, Bryant stood up and can be heard saying:

‘The n-word. The n-word. Let’s get to the n-word. Hey. Do we have a house n***** in here? Do we? Hey. Would she please stand up?’ Bryant said.

Another person on the city council, who can not be seen on the camera, also chimes in.

‘That’s what Mrs. Freeman was called,’ the woman said.

Bryant then claimed that he was repeating language used by the Tarrant mayor during a past executive session.

‘That’s what the mayor called her. What do y’all think about that? Huh? Y’all like that?’ Bryant said.

Neighbors like [Waynette] Bonham said that even if Bryant was repeating the word, he should not have used it.”

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Of course, Bryant doesn’t see anything wrong with how or what he said, telling reporters during a recent interview, “It is ok for me to repeat it because as I said before, I wanted everybody to know what the mayor had said. He said it in a derogatory manner, I said it so that people would know what the mayor said.”  Not only is he “absolutely not” planning on resigning, but he even was quoted as stating, “I may even consider running for mayor next time.”

Watch the clip of Alabama councilman Tommy Bryant boldly “paraphrasing” The N-Word above, and let us know what you think should be done in this situation.

 

Say What?! Demand For White Alabama Councilman To Resign Following “Do We Have a House N****r Here?” Comment  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Alabama

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Say What?! Demand For White Alabama Councilman To…

White councilman John "Tommy" Bryant is getting the ultimate side-eye, and many requests to resign from office, after his reiteration…
07.22.21
Twitter Gives ‘Dislike’ Button a Tryout For Users…

One of most used social media companies is trying out a brand new feature that could potentially give users a…
07.22.21
Proud Boys Leader Enrique Tarrio Pleads Guilty To…

Enrique Tarrio is facing jail time for burning a Black Lives Matter banner.
07.22.21
Bill Proposed To Rename Over 1,000 Landmarks Named…

Democrats have proposed a new bill that will hopefully be a start to erasing the hate, at least when it…
07.20.21
Emmett Till Funeral Location & Other Black Churches…

The Chicago church where Emmett Till's funeral was held, along with a few other Black historic sites, will officially be…
07.20.21
Former ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Actor Indicted For…

41-year-old actor Isaiah Stokes, seen on "Law & Order: SVU," "Boardwalk Empire" and most notably "Power," is being charged with…
07.20.21
All In The Tone? New Study Suggests Cops…

Based off an analysis by the American Psychological Association that looked at body camera footage from more than 100 police…
07.19.21
Rev. Jesse Jackson To Receive France’s Legion of…

Although he hasn't been free of scandal throughout the years, there is no denying that the Reverend Jesse Jackson has…
07.19.21
Zaila Avant-Garde Is The First Black American To…

Zaila Avant-garde, 14, has become the first Black American to win the Scripps National Spelling Bee, which has been dominated…
07.09.21
Samaria Rice ‘Glad’ Ohio Supreme Court Rejected Appeal…

The Ohio Supreme Court's ruling to reject Loehmann's appeal advocating for his reinstatement to the force upheld the city of…
07.09.21
Close