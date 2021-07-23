Local
New Law Cracks Down On Illegal Dumping In Baltimore

There’s a new law on the books that aims to cut down on illegal dumping in Baltimore.

There are warning signs against it already, but that hasn’t stopped the problem.

“We know this is a crime that affects every neighborhood in Baltimore,” Councilman Zeke Cohen said. “But it disproportionately impacts disadvantaged, low-income communities.”

According to the Department of Public Works, there’s an estimated 10,000 tons of waste illegally dumped each year.

Now anyone who dumps their trash where it doesn’t belong can be fined $1,000.

The best way to get rid of waste you don’t want is to call 311.

Source: CBS Baltimore

