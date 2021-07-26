Sybil Wilkes
HomeSybil Wilkes

WATCH: What You Need To Know — July 26, 2021: Pelosi Appoints Rogue Republican — New R. Kelly Allegations — Rising Covid Cases

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

1. Pelosi Appoints Rogue Republican to January 6 Commission

What You Need To Know:

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the appointment of another Republican to the bipartisan select committee to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

2. Just Ahead of R.Kelly Trial, New Allegations

What You Need To Know:

As R. Kelly’s lawyers prepare for an upcoming trial, new federal documents accuse the singer of molesting young boys.

3. Coronavirus Update: All 50 States Report Rising Covid Cases, Prompting Possible Change in Mask Recommendations

What We Need To Know: 

State and health officials continue to warn Americans that the pandemic rages on as the more contagious Delta variant of Covid-19 spreads nationwide.

4. Officer Caught Planting Drugs At Traffic Stop

What You Need To Know:

Over the weekend, a Black man from Racine, Wisconsin caught a White officer on video as he attempted to plant drugs in his car’s backseat.

5. Olympian Jordan Chiles Flipping for Gold

What You Need To Know:

Many Olympics watchers may have seen Team USA gymnast Jordan Chiles for the very first time over the weekend. But this was not the world introduction the young woman had in mind.

WATCH: What You Need To Know — July 26, 2021: Pelosi Appoints Rogue Republican — New R. Kelly Allegations — Rising Covid Cases  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Veteran SNCC Organizer And The Algebra Project Founder…

A lifelong educator, Moses inspired multiple generations to organize for equity and justice, leaving behind a legacy of servant leadership…
07.26.21
Honda Dealership Blasted For Calling Black Woman ‘Bon…

Trinity Bethune, a 21-year-old Black woman from North Carolina, unfortunately found herself as the butt of a racially insensitive joke…
07.26.21
#BlackGirlMagic: Teens Become First Black Girl Duo To…

Atlanta teenagers Jayla Jackson and Emani Stanton became the first Black girl duo to win Harvard University's debate competition.
07.26.21
Frontier Airlines Labels Black Woman As Potential Child…

For Lakeyjanay Bailey, a 21-year-old Black woman traveling from Denver to Fort Worth, systematic racism became her reality after being…
07.26.21
Say What?! Demand For White Alabama Councilman To…

White councilman John "Tommy" Bryant is getting the ultimate side-eye, and many requests to resign from office, after his reiteration…
07.22.21
Twitter Gives ‘Dislike’ Button a Tryout For Users…

One of most used social media companies is trying out a brand new feature that could potentially give users a…
07.22.21
Proud Boys Leader Enrique Tarrio Pleads Guilty To…

Enrique Tarrio is facing jail time for burning a Black Lives Matter banner.
07.22.21
Bill Proposed To Rename Over 1,000 Landmarks Named…

Democrats have proposed a new bill that will hopefully be a start to erasing the hate, at least when it…
07.20.21
Emmett Till Funeral Location & Other Black Churches…

The Chicago church where Emmett Till's funeral was held, along with a few other Black historic sites, will officially be…
07.20.21
Former ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Actor Indicted For…

41-year-old actor Isaiah Stokes, seen on "Law & Order: SVU," "Boardwalk Empire" and most notably "Power," is being charged with…
07.20.21
Close