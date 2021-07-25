New R. Kelly Sex Abuse Allegations Now Include Two Teen Boys

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

If you thought the now-infamous sex crimes alleged against disgraced R&B singer R. Kelly couldn’t get any more disturbing, expect to once again be shaking your head in disbelief at the latest claims made by New York prosecutors in his current legal case.

According to NPR, federal prosecutors want other alleged crimes he hasn’t been charged with to come to light, including more abuse of teenage girls and women dating as far back as 1991, physical abuse, hush payments, bribery and even the sexual abuse of a 17-year-old boy.

Read on for NPR’s breakdown of what Kelly is being accused of in regards to the 17-year-old boy, which also includes another young male victim:

“The filing submitted by the prosecutors on Friday includes 20 Jane Does and two John Does. In or around December 2006, the government alleges, Kelly initiated a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old boy whom he had met at a Chicago McDonald’s, and directed the boy to have sexual encounters with other people as well.

That boy introduced Kelly to a second teenage boy, John Doe No. 2, who was then 16 or 17 years old, with whom Kelly allegedly tried to start a sexual relationship as well. Several years later, Kelly is alleged to have started having sex with this second John Doe, and also forced several of his girlfriends and other sexual partners, including a minor girl, to have sex with this young man. Prosecutors say that Kelly often filmed those incidents.”

ABC News says the initial boy might’ve even helped Kelly back in 2008 when he was about to go on trial for child pornography charges in Chicago, telling the accused “Bump N’ Grind” perv that he had access to a juror that Kelly wanted him to tell that he’s a “good guy.” While the filing doesn’t say if he put in the good word or not, as we know Kelly was in fact acquitted in that case.

We hope it’s clear that R. Kelly possibly liking men isn’t the problem, but him abusing anyone underage is what the main focus is overall. Prosecutors say the incidents of abuse involving the boys and others new victims would help show that the actual charges “were not isolated events and were part of a larger pattern.”

New R. Kelly Sex Abuse Allegations Now Include Two Teen Boys was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

