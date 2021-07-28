Arts & Entertainment
LeVar Burton’s Debut Jeopary! Episode Broke An Unexpected Record

The Apple Store Soho Presents: Meet The Host: LeVar Burton,''Reading Rainbow'

Source: Daniel Zuchnik / Getty

LeVar Burton’s debut episode as a guest host of Jeopardy! on Monday superseded expectations. His highly-anticipated shot as host of the show broke an unexpected record.

Despite the Olympics games taking place, LevVar Burton’s five episode run is expected to boosts Jeopardy! viewership with the support of his fans. There has been an outpour of support of the former Reading Rainbow host and TV all-star  on social media. Countless Burton supporters even signed a petition to make him the permanent host of the show garnering in over 250,000 signatures.

Aside from fans being eager to have LeVar Burton as Jeopardy’s newest host, the moment that boosted viewership was the fact that a contestant managed to obtain the lowest score in Jeopardy! history. The previous low score was held by Stephanie Hull, who appeared on the show in 2015. Her record was -$6,800. Now, Patrick Pearce holds the record by a deficit of $600, with a total of -$7,400.

Fans tuned in and commented on social media about the embarrassing loss. One Jeopardy! fan tweeted, “Wait, hold up. Did I (and probably a whole lotta other folks) just tune in for the first time in a LONG time to watch the lowest recorded score in #Jeopardy history? If so, now I feel even worse for him😬

Burton appeared on The View ahead of Monday’s episode saying, “More than anything, I am eager to put my skills up against those of anyone else in contention and then let the chips fall where they may.”

With a record-breaking debut episode, there’s no wonder what else the show may have to offer with Burton as the guest host. Fans can watch him in four new episodes as he continues to host Jeopardy! this week.

LeVar Burton’s Debut Jeopary! Episode Broke An Unexpected Record  was originally published on globalgrind.com

