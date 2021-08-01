Was Comedian Michael Che Wrong For Sharing Jokes About Simone Biles’ Sexual Assault?

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

SNL actor Michael Che currently had to wipe his entire Instagram clean. No, he wasn’t “starting fresh” as a form of social media detox; he just became the latest of many celebrities to get canceled for saying and/or doing something completely out of pocket.

His “cancel culture” moment has been happening all weekend long following jokes he made at the expense of Simone Biles and her highly-publicized sexual abuse by former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar. However, in an era where crude humor is highly favored — ever heard of Def Comedy Jam in the ’90s or Rick & Morty today? — was Che wrong for his actions or is it that we all simply can’t take a joke?

For reference, Che posted a handful of messages on Thursday (July 29) about Biles, joking that he wanted to “make fun” of her after some of the public scrutiny she’s been facing for withdrawing from the Tokyo Olympics to focus on mental health. From there, the Saturday Night Live comedian began sharing very offensive jokes at Biles expense on his IG Stories that followers sent to him via DM as he rated them on a scale of 1 to 10.

More on the backstory via Newsweek:

“His first story read: ‘man, I wanna make fun of Simone Biles.’

He continued: ‘I got like 3 mins of Simone Biles jokes in my head. Im going to the cellar tonight to say them into a microphone. As the dorky kids say I’m choosing violence.’

He then received a number of responses, which he reposted on Instagram stories.

One of the responses included a joke about Larry Nassar, the former USA Gymnastics doctor convicted of sexually abusing hundreds of girls and women.

Che rated this joke a 9/10, before rating a racist joke about Biles as 8/10.”

BallerAlert was able to grab a screenshot of the Stories before they got deleted:https://twitter.com/balleralert/status/1420864518150836229?s=20 CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! Che has since claimed that he was hacked (“Maaaannnn, I got hacked today. Can’t believe they got me”), even going as far as to bring up DaBaby’s recent debacle in order to deflect on some level, writing, “yall hear about dababy tho..? that’s crazy. iight see yall at church. Imma get there early.” You can head to any of your preferred social media accounts to see all the ridicule he’s been facing, with many demanding he be removed from the SNL cast and his HBO Max sketch series That Damn Michael Che be taken off air. For the record, we 100% believe Michael Che was out of line, but there’s also room to see where he might’ve thought many would just chuck his actions up to the no-holds-barred politics of stand-up comedy. Let us know your thoughts on this though, regardless of which side you agree with in terms of Michael Che’s crude humor. 10 photos

Was Comedian Michael Che Wrong For Sharing Jokes About Simone Biles’ Sexual Assault? was originally published on blackamericaweb.com