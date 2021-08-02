Sybil Wilkes
WATCH: What You Need To Know: August 2, 2021 — Millions Lose Homes — Delta Variant As Contagious As Chickenpox — Olympic Fencer Curtis Mc Dowald

1. Politicians Return to Homes While Millions Lose Theirs

What You Need To Know:

Hours after the expiration of the moratorium to stop the  evictions of millions of Americans affected by the coronavirus pandemic, efforts began to kick thousands of people from their homes. 

2. Moral March Ends in Texas Capitol, Continues Today in D.C

What You Need To Know:

The 4-day, 27-mile Moral March for Democracy ended with a rally Saturday, attended by hundreds, at the Texas state Capitol in Austin.

3. Coronavirus Update: Delta Variant As Contagious As Chickenpox, CDC Says

What We Need To Know: 

According to an internal presentation circulating within the CDC, the Delta variant is much more contagious than the viruses that cause MERS, SARS, Ebola, the common cold, the seasonal flu and smallpox, and it is as contagious as chickenpox.

4. Video of White Deputy Mounting A Black Teen Goes Viral

WRITTEN & CONTRIBUTED BY COY MALONE

What You Need To Know:

A Kaufman County sheriff’s deputy in Forney, TX is under investigation after mounting a Black, teenage girl during what was thought to be a suicide attempt.

 

5. En Garde! Meet Olympic Fencer Curtis Mc Dowald

What You Need To Know:

Although the US men’s Épée Fencing team of first-time Olympians, Jake Hoyle, Curtis McDowald and Yeisser Ramirez, finished last in a field of nine in the Tokyo games, they made history. Friday, the male fencers were photographed wearing pink masks in support of sexual assault victims and protesting the participation of one team member, Alen Hadzic. The 29-year-old Hadzic was accused of sexual misconduct between 2013 and 2015 by three women. 

 

