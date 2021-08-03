Local
HomeLocal

Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [8-3-2021]

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Buy Black B'More DL GIF

Source: Radio One Digital / Radio One Digital

Queen Eye Cleaning Services

Business Description: Commercial, Residential, and Auto Cleaning.

Business Phone Number: (301) 909-8545

CoopGroup

Business Description: Need to Buy, sell or invest in real estate call Angelo Cooper.

Business Website: http://locatemdrealestate.com/

Business Phone Number: (410) 977-5630

Business Address: 1104 Kenilworth Dr. Ste. 400 Towson, MD 21204

The Fading Theory

Business Description: Cutting hair is our passion

Business Website: http://thefadingtheory.com

Business Phone Number: (410) 444-4299

Business Address: 4534 1/2 Harford Road, Baltimore, Maryland 21214

Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [8-3-2021]  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest

Wendy’s Manager Fired For Calling Black Woman ‘B**ch’…

Emotions can run high in any workplace, especially the fast-paced food service industry. But one man's inexcusable language has cost…
08.03.21

Biden Administration Says Infrastructure Deal Prioritizes The Black…

Senior Advisor to the president, Cedric Richmond, said the bipartisan infrastructure framework was designed to address issues disproportionately impacting Black…
08.02.21

Philadelphia Black Man Freed After Three Decades in…

60-year-old Curtis Crosland of Philadelphia experienced an unfortunately common atrocity after spending over 30 years in prison for a crime he…
08.02.21

Meeting Or Mingling? Michigan State Rep Admits To…

Michigan State Representative Jewell Jones proudly admitted to dropping hundreds of dollars at the Pantheon Club strip joint in Dearborn,…
07.29.21

Ben Crump Files Lawsuit On Behalf Of Black…

Civil Rights attorney Ben Crump is getting ready to take on a historic lawsuit against pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson.
07.29.21

Veteran SNCC Organizer And The Algebra Project Founder…

A lifelong educator, Moses inspired multiple generations to organize for equity and justice, leaving behind a legacy of servant leadership…
07.26.21

Honda Dealership Blasted For Calling Black Woman ‘Bon…

Trinity Bethune, a 21-year-old Black woman from North Carolina, unfortunately found herself as the butt of a racially insensitive joke…
07.26.21

#BlackGirlMagic: Teens Become First Black Girl Duo To…

Atlanta teenagers Jayla Jackson and Emani Stanton became the first Black girl duo to win Harvard University's debate competition.
07.26.21

Frontier Airlines Labels Black Woman As Potential Child…

For Lakeyjanay Bailey, a 21-year-old Black woman traveling from Denver to Fort Worth, systematic racism became her reality after being…
07.26.21

Say What?! Demand For White Alabama Councilman To…

White councilman John "Tommy" Bryant is getting the ultimate side-eye, and many requests to resign from office, after his reiteration…
07.22.21
Close