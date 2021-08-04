Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Sandra “Pepa” Denton Hit With $676,000 Lien

Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr. David Sayah says that the Hip-Hop veteran also known as Pepa might be due monies from a lawsuit against Uber and hope her potential winnings settle an unpaid bill.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Premiere Of Warner Bros "Space Jam: A New Legacy" - Red Carpet and Pre-Reception

Source: Emma McIntyre / Getty

Sandra Denton, better known to many as Pepa of Salt-N-Pepa fame, has found herself the target of a lien after a plastic surgeon says Denton ditched paying a bill for services. The doctor filed the lien after Denton filed a lawsuit against Uber and is hoping that monies from the legal matter will settle the unpaid bill.

Radar Online exclusively reports that Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr. David Sayah is demanding Denton pay $676,675 if she collects a judgment regarding the Uber suit. Dr. Sayah says he performed a number of implant and injection removals in 2019. In 2020, Denton sued Sayah for alleged negligence in connection to the surgical procedures. In Denton’s suit, she says Sayah botched a number of procedures in the rear end, this after she enlisted his services in 2018 after a car accident.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Because Denton’s suit is still open against Sayah, that might explain why the surgeon has gone unpaid.

Photo: Getty

Sandra “Pepa” Denton Hit With $676,000 Lien  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

pepa

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest

Louisiana Groom Allegedly Shoots His Friend On His…

This story sounds like a script from one of Tyler Perry's movies or TV shows.
08.04.21

Georgia Man Shoots His Girlfriend 4 Times After…

A woman is dead after being shot 4 times in Clayton County, Georgia and police say it’s all because her…
08.04.21

Wendy’s Manager Fired For Calling Black Woman ‘B**ch’…

Emotions can run high in any workplace, especially the fast-paced food service industry. But one man's inexcusable language has cost…
08.03.21

Biden Administration Says Infrastructure Deal Prioritizes The Black…

Senior Advisor to the president, Cedric Richmond, said the bipartisan infrastructure framework was designed to address issues disproportionately impacting Black…
08.02.21

Philadelphia Black Man Freed After Three Decades in…

60-year-old Curtis Crosland of Philadelphia experienced an unfortunately common atrocity after spending over 30 years in prison for a crime he…
08.02.21

Meeting Or Mingling? Michigan State Rep Admits To…

Michigan State Representative Jewell Jones proudly admitted to dropping hundreds of dollars at the Pantheon Club strip joint in Dearborn,…
07.29.21

Ben Crump Files Lawsuit On Behalf Of Black…

Civil Rights attorney Ben Crump is getting ready to take on a historic lawsuit against pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson.
07.29.21

Veteran SNCC Organizer And The Algebra Project Founder…

A lifelong educator, Moses inspired multiple generations to organize for equity and justice, leaving behind a legacy of servant leadership…
07.26.21

Honda Dealership Blasted For Calling Black Woman ‘Bon…

Trinity Bethune, a 21-year-old Black woman from North Carolina, unfortunately found herself as the butt of a racially insensitive joke…
07.26.21

#BlackGirlMagic: Teens Become First Black Girl Duo To…

Atlanta teenagers Jayla Jackson and Emani Stanton became the first Black girl duo to win Harvard University's debate competition.
07.26.21
Close