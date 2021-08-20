Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Maria More Explains How To Lose Weight With Intuitive Eating [WATCH]

People are always trying to figure out the best way to lose weight and Maria More has you covered.  She explores the topic of intuitive eating which is explained as simply listening to your body when you’re eating. She recommends paying attention to your body’s signals when you’re eating and the most important thing is to not stuff yourself once you’re comfortably full. On top of listening to your body, Maria also slides in some food swap outs to decrease your calorie intake which in return will help you lose weight.

The holiday season is over. Classes are back in session and the grind is back in full swing. You may have fallen off your work-out routine or need to start one with the freshness of the new year. Get motivated with these 21 pieces of work out gear for plus-size women that will have you feeling suited up in all the right places on your journey to fitness.

Maria More Explains How To Lose Weight With Intuitive Eating [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Michigan Black Couple Gives A Fist Bump &…

A Black couple from Michigan who had their home shot at by a 25-year-old white man due to his anger…
08.20.21

Date Night On The D Train: Cops Looking…

32-year-old MTA motorman Terrell Harris is currently being sought out by authorities for giving his girlfriend, 28-year-old Dominique Belgrave, access…
08.20.21

OnlyFans To Ban Pornography From Its Platform In…

The company has paid more than $5 billion to content creators since being founded in 2016.
08.20.21

BLM Protesters Getting Paid After ‘Karen’ Law Violated…

David Elmendorf, a former ice cream shop owner in upstate New York, has been ordered to pay $4,500 after being…
08.20.21

Cops Are Using Shady Algorithms That Barely Work…

Micheal Williams was just trying to help a neighbor in need when his life was completely upended by a horrific…
08.20.21

Home Depot Accused Of Threatening Workers With Punishment…

According to a complaint filed by a regional official with the National Labor Relations Board, employees at a Home Depot…
08.19.21

Ma’Khia Bryant’s Death Ruled A Homicide

On the day that justice was finally being rendered for murder of George Floyd, 16 year old Ma’Khia Bryant of…
08.19.21

R. Kelly Accuser Jerhonda Pace Testifies At Sex…

Day 1 of testimony during R. Kelly's sex trafficking trial in Brooklyn opened with Jerhonda Pace testifying under oath that…
08.19.21

This Woman Says She’s Married To Michael Jackson’s…

Don't call this woman Billie Jean, because she says she is Michael Jackson's lover.  
08.18.21

Candace Owens Co-Signs The Taliban’s ‘Truth’ Criticizing Freedom…

Candace Owens readily co-signed the Taliban's criticism of America, confirming she will do and say just about anything to try…
08.18.21
