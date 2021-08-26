Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Steve Harvey Will Be ABC’s Next TV Judge

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

It’s clear that Steve Harvey is the quintessential definition of a Renaissance Man with limitless potential in Hollywood, be it acting, hosting or even writing a best-seller that becomes a film franchise.

Now, it appears the jack-of-all-trades comedian is trying on a new role as TV judge with a little help from his family over at ABC network.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

According to outlets like Variety, the show is described as a “courtroom comedy series” and currently going with the fitting working title Judge Steve Harvey. Although the 10-episode series will incorporate Harvey’s signature comedic prowess, expect the cases to actually be real with Steve making the rulings himself.

More details on the upcoming series below, via Variety:

“Judge Steve Harvey” will air on ABC sometime in 2022. Walt Disney Television’s new alternative unit will produce with Den of Thieves. Casting is currently underway by MysticArt Pictures, which says on it’s looking “nationwide for roommates, friends, siblings, neighbors, co-workers and more that have humor, heart and passion who are ready to settle their case by a legendary celebrity.” As a perk, all awards and judgements will be paid by production, not by the defendant.

Filming for the series will take place in October and November. Steve Harvey, Brandon Williams, and Den of Thieves’ Jesse Ignjatovic, Evan Prager, Jared Morrell and Barb Bialkowski serve as executive producers, with Myeshia Mizuno as showrunner and executive producer as well.”

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

While most of our favorite TV judges actually served their time in a courtroom prior to their small screen debuts, Harvey isn’t actually alone in his new made-for-television gig. While Jerry Springer’s Judge Jerry is one of the first that come to mind, you’ve also got Comedy Central’s The High Court with Doug Benson that hands out rulings while literally high on marijuana. In short, have fun with this one, Steve!

Expect Judge Steve Harvey to arrive in 2022 on ABC. See how you can get your case heard in front of the funnyman by checking out the  Instagram post below from the man himself:

Steve Harvey Will Be ABC’s Next TV Judge  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

steve harvey

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest

Unarmed Black Man Fatally Shot By Police After…

22-year-old Tory Brown was gunned down by officers who said he had a warrant out of Clayton County for violation…
08.26.21

Ex-State Trooper Caught Beating Black Man 18 Times…

Former Louisiana State Trooper Jacob Brown was caught on camera beating Black man Aaron Bowman over the head with a…
08.26.21

Three Dead After Drive-By Shooting Happens While Filming…

A trend turns deadly in Shreveport, Louisiana when a drive-by shooting happened as a group of men participate in The…
08.25.21

Why Are Black Families Pretending To Be White…

Black American homeowners are being forced to whitewash their homes just so they can receive a fair price on their…
08.24.21

FDA Grants Full Approval For Pfizer Vaccine

The two-dose vaccine has been approved for individuals age 16 and older. Health officials hope the action by the FDA…
08.24.21

Prayers Pour In For Rev. Jesse Jackson And…

Both vaccinated, the couple were hospitalized for breakthrough COVID-19 as the delta variant rages on.
08.23.21

Should HBCUs Get Reparations? A New Book Makes…

With Adam Harris’ new book, 'The State Must Provide,' the conversation around giving reparations to Black people for the institution…
08.23.21

Michigan Black Couple Gives A Fist Bump &…

A Black couple from Michigan who had their home shot at by a 25-year-old white man due to his anger…
08.20.21

Date Night On The D Train: Cops Looking…

32-year-old MTA motorman Terrell Harris is currently being sought out by authorities for giving his girlfriend, 28-year-old Dominique Belgrave, access…
08.20.21

OnlyFans To Ban Pornography From Its Platform In…

The company has paid more than $5 billion to content creators since being founded in 2016.
08.20.21
Close