Tia Mowry Asks Fans For Help Selecting A Work Dress: ‘What Outfit Would You Choose?’

Tia Mowry can do no wrong when it comes to fashion. No matter if it’s a red carpet event, speaking engagement, or just casually lounging around the house, the 43-year-old actress slays every look she puts together and we absolutely love her for that!

On Saturday (August 28), the Family Reunion star took to IG to give her fans and followers a mini fashion show via IG Reels while asking for help with selecting which dresses to travel with for work. To the tune of Saweetie’s, “Icy Girl,” the wife and mother of two tried on a variety of adorable dresses and modeled them with her mini-me, three-year-old daughter Cario, right by her side.

“I was trying on #dresses before #travelling for work and didn’t know which to bring with me! What #outfit would you choose? 👀,” she captioned the video before pointing out the fact that her adorable daughter was copying her every move. She continued, “BTW #cairo mimicking me in the beginning is the #cutest thing ever!! #working it just like her #mama 👑.” Too cute!

Check out the IG Reel below.

Tia started out wearing a black and white blazer dress with black strappy heels. She then changed into a black and white long sleeved sweater dress for her second look. For the third look, she wore a long-sleeved, all-black asymmetrical wrap dress with a silver buckle, and for her fourth and final look, she traded in the dresses for an all-black, long-sleeved romper.

Fellow The Game actress Gabrielle Dennis commented on the Reel, telling Tia, “you can’t go wrong in anything you wear but that first dress is definitely showing up for the assignment #Boss 🔥,” while another loved the fourth look, simply commenting, “the romper 🔥.” Others weren’t focused on the looks at all and we’re too busy staring at baby Cario, saying “Cairo ate you up Tia! Lol But all of them 😂😂♥.”

Well, Beauties, which outfit would you choose? 1, 2, 3, or 4?

Length Check: Tia Mowry-Hardrict Shows Off Her Growth Post Big Chop

