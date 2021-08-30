Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Today’s “Hot Spot” recap with Da Brat is all about Kanye, his new album DONDA and how a disrespectful move by a few Drake fans may have taken their longstanding rap beef to another level.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

After much delay and unending anticipation, ‘Ye finally delivered on dropping DONDA over the weekend — or did he? Head down below to hear why Mr. West is upset that his highly-guarded LP is officially on streaming services, and it looks like he’ll be in good company with his anger as both Chris Brown and Soulja Boy are also mad at Kanye for cutting their contributions to the album at the last minute.

Add to the fact that Drake fans went and vandalized the actual childhood home in Chicago that Kanye once shared with his late mother, Donda West, and you’ve got the makings of an album promo week that may get quite ugly. In short, the gloves are off!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Hear all the sizzling news Da Brat has heating up in the “Hot Spot” down below on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show:

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCIWDT7Z_BY8vCeYbYAO2OA?sub_confirmation=1

Hot Spot: Drake’s Fans Vandalizes Kanye West’s Childhood Home In Chicago! [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On Magic 95.9: