Today’s “Hot Spot” recap with Da Brat is all about Kanye, his new album DONDA and how a disrespectful move by a few Drake fans may have taken their longstanding rap beef to another level.

After much delay and unending anticipation, ‘Ye finally delivered on dropping DONDA over the weekend — or did he? Head down below to hear why Mr. West is upset that his highly-guarded LP is officially on streaming services, and it looks like he’ll be in good company with his anger as both Chris Brown and Soulja Boy are also mad at Kanye for cutting their contributions to the album at the last minute.

Add to the fact that Drake fans went and vandalized the actual childhood home in Chicago that Kanye once shared with his late mother, Donda West, and you’ve got the makings of an album promo week that may get quite ugly. In short, the gloves are off!

Hear all the sizzling news Da Brat has heating up in the “Hot Spot” down below on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show:

 

 

Hot Spot: Drake's Fans Vandalizes Kanye West's Childhood Home In Chicago! [WATCH]

