5 Reasons Janet Jackson Is Undoubtedly The Queen Of Pop

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Lizzo sent Twitter into a tizzy on Sunday when she referred to Janet Jackson as the “Queen Of Pop.” The Rumors singer tweeted a list featuring some of her all-time favorite artists and their respective categories, however, the Grammy-award-winning star was slammed by some social media goers who believe that Madonna is the rightful heir to the “Queen Of Pop” title.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

“@Lizzo stop smoking crazy!!!! If this is an inspirational tweet? OK… but facts are facts, Madonna is Queen of POP… So disrespectful to Madonna,” wrote one user.

While anther twitter-goer replied:

“I love u lizzo but…. madonna is the queen of pop and… bieber the prince? omg pls lizzo??????????????????.”

Of course, Janet fans had to weigh in on the highly debatable discourse, and they were quick to school social media trolls on why she is all deserving of the coveted mention.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

1. Her Extensive Catalog

Let’s not pretend that miss Janet hasn’t left a tremendous imprint on Pop culture throughout her career. The inimitable icon has sold over 100 million records and has amassed an extraordinary catalog of hit singles including gems like “Nasty”, “Rhythm Nation,” “That’s the Way Love Goes” and “Together.” The 55-year-old holds the record for the most consecutive top-ten entries on the Us. Billboard Hot 100 reigning victorious with 18. She is also the only artist in the history of the chart to have seven commercial singles from one album (Rhythm Nation 1814) peak within the top five positions.

One fan posted a picture showing a few precious albums and memorabilia they own from the star including a cassette copy of Janet’s “Control” and 2016′s 20 Y.O.

2. Her Bold Choreography

You can’t deny Janet Jackson is one heck of a dancer. The “Pleasure Principle” crooner changed the face of music choreography with classics like “Rhythm Nation” and “If.” Followers of the singer were quick to add that Madonna’s dancing abilities are nowhere near Janet’s when it comes to getting down on the dancefloor…and we can’t say we disagree either. Let’s just drop this here for reference.

And this one too…

3. Her Versatility

Let’s not forget about the sheer depth and versatility that the tenth and youngest child of the Jackson family has given us throughout the years. From gracing TV shows like Good Times and Different Strokes to making her first leading role in Poetic Justice, she is a force to be reckoned with. One fan took it all the way back and posted a picture of Janet as Justice rocking her famous box braids. Janet actually received nominations from the Academy Awards and Golden Globe for Best Original Song for “Again” in 1994. The tune appeared on the film’s soundtrack and snagged the icon the number one spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

4. Effortless Style

Janet’s undeniable style set the tone for some of her iconic performances. Known for sporting tight leather ensembles and crop tops that accentuated her washboard abs, Janet became a symbol for women all around the world to live unapologetically in their skin.

“Janet Jackson is the better performer, dancer, and singer, she has more talent and her influence in the music industry is undeniable. Numbers don’t play a bigger role than that. She’s the Queen of Pop whether you like it or not,” wrote Sabby MJ Day on Twitter.

5. Michael and Janet Were Unstoppable

What would a queen be without her king? Janet and Michael were incredible when they joined forces in “Scream,” showing fans that despite their separate careers, they could come together to dominate the stage. It’s ironic that this debate fell on what would have been Michael’s 63rd birthday. A fan posted a clip of the brother-sister duo winning an award for Best Dance Video at the MTV Music Awards back in 1995. “Scream” was the lead single from Michael Jackson’s ninth studio album, HIStory: Past, Present, and Future, Book I that was released in 1995. The star was infamously dubbed the “King Of Pop” and judging by Lizzo’s list, she believes so too.

So who do you think really deserves the “Queen Of Pop” title? Are you team Janet or Madonna?

RELATED STORIES:

Megan Thee Stallion Channels Janet Jackson In Basquiat-Inspired Suit And We’re Here For It!

Lewk Of The Week: Janet Jackson’s Waist Is Snatched In This Alexander Wang Black Leather Trench

5 Reasons Janet Jackson Is Undoubtedly The Queen Of Pop was originally published on hellobeautiful.com