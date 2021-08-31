Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

Paramount+ Announces ‘The Game’ Release Date & New Cast Members

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Power Book III: Raising Kanan Global Premiere Event And Screening In NYC

Source: Jamie McCarthy / Getty

Paramount+ announced that the revival of the popular series The Game will debut this fall. The streaming company also announced two new cast members joining the team during Paramount+’s Television Critics Association virtual presentation.

Tim Daly from Netflix’s political drama series Madam Secretary will portray Colonel Ulysses S. Thatcher, who is a self-made billionaire. Toby Sandeman from Starz’s popular crime drama series Power Book III: Raising Kanan is set to play Garret Evans, the top football player in the league. These new additions come as no surprise as the series has always done an excellent job of casting a plethora of eye candy. Paramount+ also announced that fan favorite Colby Bell will make a special appearance reprising his role as former footballer Jason Pitts.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The Game returns with a brand new group of players as they relocate from San Diego to Sin City. The reprisal series debuting on Paramount+ will offer a modern-day take on Black culture through the scope of pro football. The show will examine racism, sexism, classism and more as the team fights for fame, fortune, respect and love.

The series also stars Wendy Raquel Robinson as the notable sports agent Tasha Mack fans loved from the first show. Hosea Chanchez will be welcomed back to the series as football player Malik Wright and the son of Tasha Mack.

The Game is executive produced by its original show creator Mara Brock Akil, showrunner and writer Devon Greggory from American Soul, Salim Akil from Black Lightning and original executive producer Kelsey Grammer and Tom Russo of Grammnet NH Productions.

Insecure’s Kevin Bray will direct the first two episodes of the inaugural season.

The new series will feature 10 episodes which will stream exclusively on Paramount+. The original nine seasons of the series, which first aired on The CW and then BET, are currently available on Paramount+ to binge ahead of its release.

Catch a refreshing take on a classic show headed to Paramount+ on November 11.

Paramount+ Announces ‘The Game’ Release Date & New Cast Members  was originally published on globalgrind.com

the game

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest

USPS, One Of The Largest Employers Of Black…

The post office has long been one of those “good government” jobs with solid pay and benefits, creating greater economic…
09.01.21

Georgia Leads the U.S. In Most Schools Named…

Many Southern students find themselves in an awkward situation following the revelation that Georgia has 45 public schools named after…
09.01.21

So, ‘Rope Ties,’ As In Ties That Look…

Apparently, some Black guy named Daniel is out here selling "Daniel's Rope Ties," which look like nooses and are described…
09.01.21

Racist Father/Son Duo Get Four Years In Prison…

Two white men from Mississippi were recently sentenced to four years in prison on hate crime charges of simple assault…
08.31.21

Jacob Blake Addresses His Shooting, Walking Again And…

In an exclusive interview with CNN, Jacob Blake detailed how his shooting has left him in fear for himself and…
08.31.21

Unarmed Black Man Fatally Shot By Police After…

22-year-old Tory Brown was gunned down by officers who said he had a warrant out of Clayton County for violation…
08.26.21

Ex-State Trooper Caught Beating Black Man 18 Times…

Former Louisiana State Trooper Jacob Brown was caught on camera beating Black man Aaron Bowman over the head with a…
08.26.21

Three Dead After Drive-By Shooting Happens While Filming…

A trend turns deadly in Shreveport, Louisiana when a drive-by shooting happened as a group of men participate in The…
08.25.21

Why Are Black Families Pretending To Be White…

Black American homeowners are being forced to whitewash their homes just so they can receive a fair price on their…
08.24.21

FDA Grants Full Approval For Pfizer Vaccine

The two-dose vaccine has been approved for individuals age 16 and older. Health officials hope the action by the FDA…
08.24.21
Close