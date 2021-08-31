The D.L. Hughley Show
HomeThe D.L. Hughley Show

GED Section: “The Most Harmful Thing In America Are Angry People With Access To Guns”

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

D.L. Hughley is known to drop gems when it comes to the “GED Section,” and today’s topic of discussion deals with gun control and those who most definitely shouldn’t have access to any kind of artillery: angry people!

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The D.L. Hughley Show on Twitter and Instagram & Keep Up On Facebook Too!

In short, angry people with gun access can have an adverse effect on our society, especially when they see themselves and the things they value as being at risk. In the words of D.L. himself, these type of people can easily be considered as the “most harmful thing in America,” even “dangerous” given the situation.

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THE DL HUGHLEY SHOW LIVE FROM 3-7PM ET

Get a fix of knowledge straight from the “GED Section” on the DL Hughley Show below:

 

Sign up for our newsletter:

 

 

 

 

GED Section: “The Most Harmful Thing In America Are Angry People With Access To Guns”  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest

Racist Father/Son Duo Get Four Years In Prison…

Two white men from Mississippi were recently sentenced to four years in prison on hate crime charges of simple assault…
08.31.21

Jacob Blake Addresses His Shooting, Walking Again And…

In an exclusive interview with CNN, Jacob Blake detailed how his shooting has left him in fear for himself and…
08.31.21

Unarmed Black Man Fatally Shot By Police After…

22-year-old Tory Brown was gunned down by officers who said he had a warrant out of Clayton County for violation…
08.26.21

Ex-State Trooper Caught Beating Black Man 18 Times…

Former Louisiana State Trooper Jacob Brown was caught on camera beating Black man Aaron Bowman over the head with a…
08.26.21

Three Dead After Drive-By Shooting Happens While Filming…

A trend turns deadly in Shreveport, Louisiana when a drive-by shooting happened as a group of men participate in The…
08.25.21

Why Are Black Families Pretending To Be White…

Black American homeowners are being forced to whitewash their homes just so they can receive a fair price on their…
08.24.21

FDA Grants Full Approval For Pfizer Vaccine

The two-dose vaccine has been approved for individuals age 16 and older. Health officials hope the action by the FDA…
08.24.21

Prayers Pour In For Rev. Jesse Jackson And…

Both vaccinated, the couple were hospitalized for breakthrough COVID-19 as the delta variant rages on.
08.23.21

Should HBCUs Get Reparations? A New Book Makes…

With Adam Harris’ new book, 'The State Must Provide,' the conversation around giving reparations to Black people for the institution…
08.23.21

Michigan Black Couple Gives A Fist Bump &…

A Black couple from Michigan who had their home shot at by a 25-year-old white man due to his anger…
08.20.21
Close