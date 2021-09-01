Arts & Entertainment
50 Cent, Megan Fox & Sylvester Stallone To Star In New ‘The Expendables’ Movie

With Dolph Lundgren and Sylvester Stallone returning as well.

50 Cent is about to flex his acting muscle in a big way in 2022. He has been booked to star in the newest installment of The Expendables.

As spotted on Complex the Queens native has been announced as a feature player in action movie series. According to The Hollywood Reporter many of the original crew members will be returning to the big screen including Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren, Randy Couture and Sylvester Stallone. Joining the legacy characters will be 50 Cent, Megan Fox (Transformers: The Last Knight), Tony Jaa (Monster Hunter) and Scott Waugh (Need for Speed).

While the overall plotline is currently under wraps both Lionsgate and Millennium Media have both revealed that the story will once again revolve around a group of former veteran’s who have turned to freelance mercenaries. Both companies detailed their enthusiasm for the project. “It’s so much fun to bring these stars together for a no-holds-barred action film,” said Jason Constantine, president at Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, in a statement. “The new film will raise the stakes and be the biggest, most badass adventure yet.” Additionally Millennium president Jeffrey Greenstein touted the project at “Popcorn entertainment is guaranteed”.

Production is estimated to commence this October.

