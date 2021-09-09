Local
Baltimore City Schools To Pay Parents To Drive Their Kids To School

School Zone Crossing Sign

Baltimore City Schools is offering an incentive for parents to drive their own kids to school this month. This comes amid a bus driver shortage in the school district.

For the month of September, city schools will pay parents a $250 stipend. However, students must have a 95% attendance rate in order to qualify for the payment.

Families of 771 students received the offer. If all families participate, it will cost the district $192,750.

The money is coming from a yearly parent reimbursement budget. Any additional money would come out of the contractor payment budget.

Source: Fox Baltimore

Baltimore City Schools To Pay Parents To Drive Their Kids To School  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

