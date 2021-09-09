Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Hot Spot: Gucci Mane & Young Jeezy Announce They’re Going On A Tour Together [WATCH]

Maria More fills in for the “Hot Spot” report today, dropping updates on Drake’s album sales for Certified Lover Boy, a new acting role for our own RSMS co-host Eva Marcille and a joint tour between former rap rivals Gucci Mane and Young Jeezy.

Another update centers around pop queen Janet Jackson, who is gearing up for a documentary that will commemorate the four decades since her debut album dropped and the legendary career she’s embarked on since then. Keep listening to find out where and when that’s set to air, in addition to news on Drizzy out-streaming his current hip-hop frenemy Kanye West, who else will be on the lineup for Gucci & Jeezy’s Legends Of The Streets Tour and where you can binge-watch Eva’s new series All the Queen’s Men.

Catch Maria More running down the “Hot Spot” headlines on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

 

Hot Spot: Gucci Mane & Young Jeezy Announce They're Going On A Tour Together [WATCH]

