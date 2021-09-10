Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Nicki Minaj’s Husband Kenneth Petty Pleads Guilty To Failure To Register As Sex Offender, Faces 10 Years & Life Parole

The long arm of the law doesn't care who your spouse is.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - February 12, 2020

Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty

Kenneth “Zoo” Petty, husband of superstar rapper Nikki Minaj, is currently facing the possibility of spending 10 years in prison and a lifetime of supervised release after pleading guilty Thursday to failure to register as a sex offender in the state of California. Petty—who, as a teenager, was convicted for the first-degree attempted rape of then-16-year-old Jennifer Hough in 1995—was arrested for the offense in March of last year.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

According to People, Petty initially pleaded not guilty to the charge at the time of his arrest and posted $100,000 bail. His clash with law enforcement in California began in 2019 when he was pulled over in Beverly Hills and the authorities discovered he was registered as a sex offender in New York, where he previously lived, but not in his current state of residence.

Petty spent four years in prison for his original offense in 1995 and in New York, he’s a level two registered offender, which means he’s considered a “moderate risk of repeat offense.”

As previously reported, Hough, who actually hadn’t been identified by name at the time, has accused Petty and Minaj of engaging in the constant harassment of her and her family. In fact, according to People, she filed a lawsuit against the couple accusing them of trying to intimidate her into recanting her initial rape allegations, for which Petty had already been convicted and done time for. Hough also alleged in her lawsuit that Petty and Minaj offered her up to $500,000 to recant her story.

Magic’s in your Inbox! Sign Up For Our Newsletter Today!

In an August interview with the New York Times, Hough asked, “If I lie now and say that I lied then, you know what that does? Do you know what that’s going to say to my two little girls or even my sons?”

Petty’s sentencing has reportedly been scheduled for Jan. 24, 2022.

Wendy Williams Blasts Nicki Minaj For Marrying Sex Offender Husband
5 photos

Nicki Minaj’s Husband Kenneth Petty Pleads Guilty To Failure To Register As Sex Offender, Faces 10 Years & Life Parole  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

nicki minaj

Videos
Latest

Texas-Bred African Brothers Shed Light on Sickle Cell…

North Texas brothers David and Samuel Tshiongo have opened up about their personal struggles with sickle cell anemia in an…
09.15.21

Georgia Cops Kill 12-Year-Old Black Boy In Reckless…

A Georgia family wants answers after their 12-year-old son was killed by police on September 10, after a high-speed chase…
09.15.21

Scammers Stole Surfside Condo Collapse Victims’ IDs To…

Alleged scammers in Florida are accused of stealing the identity of victims who died in the Surfside Champlain Towers South…
09.10.21

Richmond Finally Removes Robert E. Lee Confederate Monument

The historic Robert E. Lee confederate monument in Richmond, Virginia is finally coming down after Gov. Ralph Northam announced plans…
09.08.21

Why Are People Lacing Cocaine With Fentanyl And…

Fentanyl is a highly addictive synthetic opioid that is prescribed by doctors to rid breakthrough pain from medical procedures or…
09.08.21

Black Conservative Larry Elder Argues Slave Owners Are…

Larry Elder, the often-controversial Black conservative politician from California, gave a hot take on the idea of reparations during a…
09.07.21

Timeline: Everything You Need To Know About The…

Grammy award winning R&B singer  R. Kelly faces racketeering and sex trafficking charges that span over three decades. Kelly, who…
09.06.21

There’s A Website For Texans To Snitch On…

The website called profilewhistleblower.com popped up on the radar of Twitter users after Texas lawmakers passed the controversial Senate Bill…
09.03.21

So We’re Not Bugging?: FTC To Investigate Why…

In life, three things are guaranteed: death, taxes, and McDonald's McFlurry machine always being "broken."
09.03.21

Texas High School Suspends Its First Black Principal…

A Black principal was recently put on paid administrative leave after parents at his Texas high school complained that he…
09.02.21
Close