Four Young People Hurt In East Baltimore Shooting

Federal judge overseeing Baltimore Police consent decree says defunding the police is not an option

Four juveniles are recovering after being shot in East Baltimore.

It happened on the 1700 block of North Milton Avenue. Officers arrived to the scene at around 9:13 p.m. and found 3 victims suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the body.

The victims were: a 17-year-old boy, two 14-year-old girl, and a 12-year-old boy. All three were transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A while later, a 14-year-old girl walked into a local hospital with gunshot wounds. Her injuries are listed as non-life-threatening.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Eastern District Shooting detectives at 410-396-2433.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. You can also anonymously text a tip by visiting the MCS of Maryland website.

