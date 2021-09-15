BET’s ‘Karen’ Movie: Inside Black Twitter’s Real-Time Review Of Film About Privileged, Racist White Woman

Let me start by admitting I have not seen the movie “Karen,” which aired on BET on Tuesday night. I’ll probably get around to hate-watching it eventually, but I’m in no rush because if I wanted to watch racist, entitled white women who are allergic to leaving Black people alone, I could just, well, continue to exist in America and know it won’t be long before a fresh episode comes my way.
So far, movie reviewers appear to have arrived at a consensus that “Karen” is an absurdly bad movie that is still mildly amusing and entertaining, particularly for Black people who will appreciate the vindication the film provides as any of us have been living this horror story our entire lives.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
So, since I can’t rightfully give y’all an educated review of the movie, which we knew from the trailer was basically going to be a Great Value “Get Out” knockoff, I will instead review commentary on the Coke Daniels film from one of my favorite sources of entertainment and reliable documentation: Black Twitter.
Let’s start with a tweet that makes a point I hinted at earlier and one that asks the most obvious question: Why are we the target audience for this movie?
Bruh, seriously! We can’t barbeque at the park, birdwatch or even catch a flight without having to watch the real-life version of this film. Showing this movie to us is like taking Tyler Perry to a bad wig festival.
Speaking of which…
Nah, for real, what in the lice-prison-break is going on with that wig?
Magic’s in your Inbox! Sign Up For Our Newsletter Today!
Clearly, many viewers of the melanin-rich variety thought this was more of a comedy than a horror flick.
Other viewers knew from jump that the real horror here would be the act of sitting through all 89 minutes of this D-movie dumpster fire.
Obviously, a lot of the tweets on this film include spoilers, so I can’t give you all of them here, but I will act in my official capacity as a non-bad-movie-watcher critic and give Black Twitter’s review five stars, a 10/10 and a 100% on whatever the negro alternative to Rotten Tomatoes would be.
I highly recommend it.
SEE ALSO:
KK-Karen Arrested After Alleged Violent Spirit Airlines Tirade That Injured Black ‘Muslim Terrorist’ Passenger
N-Word Is ‘Nothing New’ For ‘Bagel Karen,’ Black Father Of Her Children Says Of Viral Racist Outburst
'Karens' Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Can't Stop Trying To Police Black People
'Karens' Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Can't Stop Trying To Police Black People
1. Victoria's Secret Karen
1 of 32
Karen charges at a black woman and then turns on white woman tears when she realizes she’s being recorded. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/9gzksgorLN— chris evans (@chris_notcapn) July 12, 2021
2. Mailbox Karen
2 of 32
I wish a Karen would roll up and call herself taking a package from my house because she suspects “something is going on in there.”— Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) July 7, 2021
What is wrong with these white women? pic.twitter.com/ROX3zLPcTY
3. Karen goes shopping at Ross
3 of 32
This happened at a Ross Dress for Less…— Your cousin’s friend (@michaelharriot) June 13, 2021
Told you. pic.twitter.com/FkSLsgxPUc
4. Karen Defaces Monument To Only Black Member Of Lewis And Clark Expedition4 of 32
5. Judith Ann Black, racist Burger King Whopper KarenSource:Sumter County Sheriff’s Office 5 of 32
6. Stephanie Denaro, AKA "Bagel Karen"
6 of 32
RACIST Anti-Masker Karen Calls Black Bakery worker B**** Ass N-word for denying service. pic.twitter.com/nRsF95RFmK— Karen (@crazykarens) March 24, 2021
7. Courtside Karen
7 of 32
PRAY FOR LEBRON pic.twitter.com/Z8oAhl2kqf— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 2, 2021
8. Arlo SoHo Karen
8 of 32
Wow! This woman made baseless claims against @keyonharrold and his 14yo son at @arlohotels Arlo SoHo — then assaulted them, scratching Keyon & tackling his boy. Worse, the hotel manager defended & empowered her actions, and refused to apologize after her claims were proven wrong! pic.twitter.com/LqHboiAEd6— Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) December 27, 2020
9. Trader Joe's 'Karen'
9 of 32
This is a Trader Joe’s today. In Los Angeles. Cases are through the roof in California. Is there any way to reach these people?— Read Parable of the Sower by Octavia Butler (@JoshuaPotash) June 27, 2020
pic.twitter.com/q1hIQr6aCL
10. 'Karen' the angry neighbor
10 of 32
hey guys!! this is my new neighbor!! pic.twitter.com/yZxsQD1daS— bailey (@bailey3jenkins) June 27, 2020
11. ‘Karen’ Pulls Gun On Black Woman And Daughter After Chipotle Argument11 of 32
12. Nurse ‘Karen’ Fired
12 of 32
Caron Jones — that’s Caron with a “K” as in “Karen” 👩🏼⚕️ — also called the Black Lives Matter movement a "ploy" for Black votes before the North Carolina nurse got fired for her racist social media posts.https://t.co/WQn68gNToF— NewsOne (@newsone) July 1, 2020
13. St. Louis 'Karen'13 of 32
14. ‘Karen’s Husband’ Investigated After Calling Cops On Black Men14 of 32
15. Convenience Store ‘Karen’
15 of 32
It was the I’m the wrong nigga for me 😭 pic.twitter.com/2Rv33NNn2k— HEAVYY ON IT 🗣💕 (@HeavyyCampp) June 25, 2020
16. Nurse ‘Karen’ Loses Her Job For ‘Black Privilege’ Video16 of 32
17. Seattle ‘Karen’ Has A Total Meltdown After Black Driver Records Her ‘White Tears’
17 of 32
"I HAVE A BLACK HUSBAND!"— NewsOne (@newsone) June 23, 2020
A "Karen" in Seattle identified as Leah completely lost it when Karlos Dillard, a Black man, confronted and recorded her after he says he was the victim of her racist road rage.
The video has gone viral as Karening gets worse.https://t.co/X5ryYpQlhF
18. Officer ‘Karen’ Is Slammed For Crying White Tears Over McDonald’s Wait18 of 32
19. Kroger ‘Karen’ Blocks Black Mother From Pulling Out Of Parking Lot Over ‘Gatorade’19 of 32
20. San Francisco ‘Karen’ Who Called Cops Over ‘BLM’ Art
20 of 32
A white couple call the police on me, a person of color, for stencilling a #BLM chalk message on my own front retaining wall. “Karen” lies and says she knows that I don’t live in my own house, because she knows the person who lives here. #blacklivesmatter pic.twitter.com/rOpHvKVwgP— James Juanillo (@jaimetoons) June 12, 2020
21. Karen the "Shorewood Spitter"21 of 32
22. Karen's husband
22 of 32
23. Karen's other husband23 of 32
24.24 of 32
25.
25 of 32
Racism rots your brain pic.twitter.com/OuzPmyRN6d— Khary Penebaker (@kharyp) May 17, 2020
26.
26 of 32
On the next episode of “are white people ok? 👀”.... meet Red Lobster Karen 🦞 pic.twitter.com/ElgRipPyrU— Lives in a Police State. ✊🏽🦺🌈 (@angel_felixv) May 13, 2020
27.27 of 32
28.
28 of 32
I can’t believe this is real. This lady went out to video shame everyone who dared to have fun in the sun at the beach and then she yelled at a Trader Joe’s worker over social distancing.— Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) May 18, 2020
Karen needs to just stay home and leave the rest of us alone... 🙄🤦🏻♂️pic.twitter.com/QUeZkRSudW
29.29 of 32
30.
30 of 32
K*ren: "Arrest me"— Scottie PIPM (@scottiepipm) April 23, 2020
Cop: Okay
K*ren: 😲 pic.twitter.com/5NJnPsSj8k
31.
31 of 32
I’m baffled. Just saw this on the news. Woman who drove 1.5 hours to go to the beach with her family complains about other people at the beach who have done the same as her. Does she not see she’s part of the problem #StayAtHomeSaveLives #COVIDIDIOTS pic.twitter.com/iowllyZEk2— Colm McAfee (@mcafee77) May 17, 2020
32.
32 of 32
BET’s ‘Karen’ Movie: Inside Black Twitter’s Real-Time Review Of Film About Privileged, Racist White Woman was originally published on newsone.com