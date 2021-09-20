Celebrity News
Comedian Anthony “AJ” Johnson, Best Known For ‘Friday’ & ‘I Got The Hook Up,’ Passes Away

Anthony “AJ” Johnson, the Los Angeles comedian known for his roles in films such as FridayI Got The Hook UpHouse Party 3 and more, has passed away according to TMZ. He was 55.

The cause of death is currently unknown and close friends as well as fellow comedians are paying tribute on social media.

Born in Compton, California, Johnson was born into show business as his father was a Hollywood stuntman. Johnson had numerous roles in the ’90s and early 2000s on the big screen, famously playing neighborhood thief Ezal in the first Friday film as well as Blue in Master P’s big-budget comedy I Got The Hook Up. He also had roles in films such as PantherB.A.P.S.The Player’s ClubHow To Be A Player and more.

He also played a role in Dr. Dre and Eazy-E‘s feud in the early ’90s, portraying Sleazy E in the “F Wit Dre Day” video and reprising his role in “Real Muthaphuckkin G’s.”

Johnson recently starred in the sequel to I Got The Hook Up. Our condolences to Johnson’s family and friends.

 

