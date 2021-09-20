Get The Details On Yara Shahidi’s Classic, Timeless Emmy Awards Hair

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

If there’s one thing Yara Shahidi knows how to do, it’s make a red carpet fashion moment. The actress and activist has been busy serving lewks in Dior over the last few days, and the 2021 Emmy Awards was now different. During the monumental night in television and film, the 23-year-old looked classic in a green Christian Dior Haute Couture with jewelry by Cartier.

When it comes to hair, Yara opted for a simple, sleek bun that tied the look together. We spoke to hairstylist Lacy Redway, the hands behind the timeless look, to learn what inspired the style.

“I felt really inspired by the silhouette of her dress – that sort of tea length from Dior – so I really wanted to do an updated take on the classic look. Yara’s young, so we wanted to keep it modern but sophisticated, which is what led me to keeping the front classic and timeless and creating the modern-shaped bun in the back.” – Lacy Redway, Unilever Global Stylist & Celebrity Hair Artist.

Now, I know everyone knows how to pull their hair into a bun, but now you can do it just like Yara! Here’s a step-by-step tutorial on how to recreate the look – as told by Lacy Redway.

