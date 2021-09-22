News
HomeNews

Summer’s Over & SAD Season Is Here: Escape To America’s Happiest States [List]

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Portrait of stylish black couple at summer street cafe.

Source: Evgeniia Siiankovskaia / Getty

Summer is officially over. It’s time to switch out that summer wardrobe full of bikinis and crop tops with fall boots and jackets. As the seasons change, so do our moods. Fortunately, we have a list of the happiest states in America to get your through those gruesome, cold months.

The last day of summer is today, September 22, and it is also the first day people begin to experience symptoms of seasonal affective disorder (SAD). This is a mood disorder characterized by depression that occurs at the same time every year. It occurs most in climates where there is less sunlight at certain times of the year. Some symptoms you may notice are fatigue, depression, hopelessness and social withdrawal.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

There are some treatments specialists recommend like light therapy, talk therapy and medications. One that we recommend is visiting a few of the happiest states in America. Wallethub performed a study, which drew upon the findings of “happiness” as it relates to a person’s environment and how it is directly linked to a their overall well-being and satisfaction with life. Their previous studies also found that good economic, emotional, physical and social health are all key to a well-balanced and fulfilled life.

Wallethub researched where Americans exhibited the best combination of these factors by examining the 50 states across 31 key metrics, ranging from the depression rate and the positive COVID-19 testing rate to income growth and the unemployment rate. The findings rank Utah in the number one spot for happiest state in America, followed by Minnesota, Hawaii, California and North Dakota.

Magic’s in your Inbox! Sign Up For Our Newsletter Today!

If you are looking to escape the SAD season, consider visiting one of the happiest states in America to boost some of your endorphins. Check out Wallethub’s detailed list of the 2021 Happiest States in America here.

Summer’s Over & SAD Season Is Here: Escape To America’s Happiest States [List]  was originally published on globalgrind.com

America

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest

After Pfizer’s News Of Promising Vaccine Results, Concerns…

Getting the vaccine approved and available for children under 12 is only half the battle. Vaccine equity concerns continue despite…
09.21.21

Landlord Goes Viral After Evicting Tenant For 2…

One landlord recently found himself at a crossroads of either keeping his business afloat or having a heart for a…
09.21.21

Black Families Get New Answers In Ancestry Thanks…

In a history-changing turn of events, millions of Freedmen’s Bureau records from the 19th century have recently been updated to…
09.21.21

School Committee ‘Karen’ Is Humbled After Questioning Ivy…

A woman did her best Karen impression and was forced to apologize for questioning how an Ivy League-educated Black mother…
09.16.21

Black Ex-Cop Who Killed A White Woman In…

The Minnesota Supreme Court overturned a third-degree murder conviction of Mohamed Noor, the former Minneapolis Police officer who shot and…
09.16.21

Texas-Bred African Brothers Shed Light on Sickle Cell…

North Texas brothers David and Samuel Tshiongo have opened up about their personal struggles with sickle cell anemia in an…
09.15.21

Georgia Cops Kill 12-Year-Old Black Boy In Reckless…

A Georgia family wants answers after their 12-year-old son was killed by police on September 10, after a high-speed chase…
09.15.21

Scammers Stole Surfside Condo Collapse Victims’ IDs To…

Alleged scammers in Florida are accused of stealing the identity of victims who died in the Surfside Champlain Towers South…
09.10.21

Richmond Finally Removes Robert E. Lee Confederate Monument

The historic Robert E. Lee confederate monument in Richmond, Virginia is finally coming down after Gov. Ralph Northam announced plans…
09.08.21

Why Are People Lacing Cocaine With Fentanyl And…

Fentanyl is a highly addictive synthetic opioid that is prescribed by doctors to rid breakthrough pain from medical procedures or…
09.08.21
Close