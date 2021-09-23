National
Sweet Nothings: Man Stabbed McDonald’s Customer After Argument Sparked Over Too Much Sugar In Coffee

The suspect stabbed the man after he tried to intervene between a security guard and the assailant over the amount of sugar inside his coffee.

A New York man is recovering from a minor injury to his chest after a man stabbed him in a New York McDonald’s after an argument. The suspect stabbed the man after he tried to intervene between a security guard and the assailant over the amount of sugar inside his coffee.

According to a New York Daily News report, the incident took place on Tuesday (September 22) at the McDonald’s located on Eighth Avenue, not far from W. 35th Street in Manhattan. The 57-year-old man victim was dining inside the restaurant around 8:20 AM local time when the suspect approached a security guard about the sweetness of his coffee, prompting the victim to step in to help the guard.

Police say the two men began fighting and it ended up going out to the street when the suspect pulled a knife and stabbed the victim in the chest.

Nearby surveillance cameras caught several images of the suspect, who is described as a man with a beard and glasses carrying several small bags. The man’s face is visible in the images from several angles and NYPD officials are calling on the public to help identify the man by sharing the images across the region.

Sweet Nothings: Man Stabbed McDonald's Customer After Argument Sparked Over Too Much Sugar In Coffee

