Ludacris Teams With Netflix For New Animated Series ‘Karma’s World’

Looks like Netflix and Ludacris have some Black Girl Magic coming out way...

Karma's World

Source: Netflix / Netflix

Ludacris has been M.I.A. from the rap scene for a minute and though he’s been keeping a low profile. But the Atlanta rapper and certified actor has been making moves as he’s now a part of Netflix’s new animated series Karma’s World.

Inspired by Luda’s oldest daughter, Karma Bridges, Karma’s World revolves around a little girl who aspires to be a famous rapper and finds herself constantly daydreaming of the day her talents will be recognized by the world. Encouraged by her supportive father (Ludacris), Karma feels that the world is hers for the taking.

Per the Netflix synopsis: “Smart, resilient, and deeply empathetic, Karma pours her soul into songwriting, channeling her feelings into whip-smart rhymes with passion, courage and her signature brand of humor. In this series, Karma is only beginning to grasp the incredible emotional power that words and music can have. She doesn’t just want to share her music with the world…she wants to change the world with it!”

Naturally it seems like Karma might have a hater or two, but from the looks of things she’ll be able to brush them off and realize her dreams in the end. This really seems like a must-see series for proud fathers and their little girls.

Check out the trailer to Karma’s World below and let us know if you’ll be checking this out when it hits Netflix on October 15.

Ludacris Teams With Netflix For New Animated Series ‘Karma’s World’  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Ludacris

