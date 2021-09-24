Loaded Gun & Ammunition Found Inside Baltimore County School, Teen Arrested

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Baltimore County police have arrested a teen in connection with a loaded gun found inside of an Essex school.

Staff members at Chesapeake High School found the weapon and ammunition inside of an empty classroom on Wednesday.

Officials said the teen allegedly responsible surrendered to police on Thursday. They do not believe other students were involved.

The teen has been charged with weapons and drug offenses.

Source: WBAL-TV

