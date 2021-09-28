R Kelly’s IG Post; Will Smith Talks Marriage; Hospital Employee Mass Termination

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

R Kelly Guilty Found Guilty But Still Says He’s innocent.

So the news broke yesterday of A New York jury finding R&B singer R. Kelly guilty on all charges in his trial on racketeering and sex trafficking.

Some statements were made by a few people involved in the trial including Kelly who posted on Instagram saying to all my fans and supporters I love you all and thank you for all the support. Today’s verdict was disappointing and I will continue to prove my innocence and fight for my freedom. #Notguilty.

Meanwhile the attorney who represented some of the accusers said “Of all the predators that I have pursued … Mr. Kelly is the worst. For many reasons.” “Let this be a message to other celebrities who also use their fame to prey on their fans.”

Special Agent in Charge for Homeland Security investigations in New York, said “Today’s verdict brings an end to Robert Kelly’s decade-long reign of terror over many vulnerable girls, boys and young women,”

the acting US attorney announcing the verdict said “To the victims in this case, your voices were heard and justice was finally served,”

Sentencing is scheduled for May 4th. Prosecutors said Kelly faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years behind bars and could get up to life in prison and could face more civil lawsuits from the victims.

Source: Guardian / CBS / HNHH

Will Smith did an interview and in it he said some things that has social media buzzing.

He talked about how his marriage to Jada is an unconventional one and they decided at one point in their marriage that they would no longer be monogamous.

He said that marriage cannot be a prison for us and while this unique dynamic had worked for them, he wouldn’t recommend it for others. He goes on to say

“We have given each other trust and freedom, with the belief that everybody has to find their own way,” he said. And I don’t suggest our road for anybody. I don’t suggest this road for anybody. But the experiences that the freedoms that we’ve given one another and the unconditional support, to me, is the highest definition of love.”

Sounds like a lot of entanglements going on but they make it work. Good for them.

Source: Complex

Mass Hospital Employee Termination

175 employees at a North Carolina Hospital. They were just fired from their job due to not complying with organization’s mandatory coronavirus vaccination policy. Novant Health said last week that 375 un-vaccinated workers — across 15 hospitals and 800 clinics — had been suspended for not getting immunized. Un-vaccinated employees were given five days to comply.

The mass termination of un-vaccinated hospital system employees is among the largest of its kind to date.

The health system said in a news release. “Simply put, it is essential to ensure the safety of our patients, team members and communities.”

Source: Washington Post

…and that is what’s happening inside The Buzz

Also On Magic 95.9: