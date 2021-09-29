Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Baltimore Police are investigating a triple shooting in east Baltimore.

It happened around midnight on the 900 block of Broadway. Officers found a 44-year-old man shot in the abdomen there. Police said moments later, two men walked into area hospitals for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Eastern District Shooting detectives at 410-396-2433.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. You can also submit an anonymous online text tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Triple Shooting In East Baltimore Under Investigation was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

