Jarrod Ramos Sentenced To Five Life Terms Without Parole In Capital Gazette Shooting

US-NEWS-MD-NEWSPAPER-SHOOTING-7-BZ

Source: Baltimore Sun / Getty

Jarrod Ramos, the gunman behind the deadly mass shooting at the Capital Gazette newspaper in 2018, has been sentenced to five life terms in prison without the possibility of parole, one life term and an additional 345 years in prison.

Five people died in that shooting and six others were hurt.

Ramos had pleaded guilty, but not criminally responsible to all 23 counts against him in 2019. After a two-week-long trial in July, Ramos was found criminally responsible. It took a jury less than two hours to reject Ramos’ defense.

He had a longstanding grudge against the newspaper for an article they wrote about his stalking of a former classmate.

Anne Arundel County’s State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess asked Judge Michael Wachs to sentence the defendant to five life sentences for each of the five victims. Gerald Fischman, Rob Hiaasen, John McNamara, Rebecca Smith and Wendi Winters were killed during the attack.

“Justice has been served,” said Gov. Larry Hogan. “While we hope this brings some measure of closure to the families, the pain of that horrible day will always be with us.”

Ramos will be sent to a correctional facility in Cumberland. The state’s attorney said he will be under lockdown 23 hours a day.

Source: CBS Baltimore & WBAL-TV

Jarrod Ramos Sentenced To Five Life Terms Without Parole In Capital Gazette Shooting  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

