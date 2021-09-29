Will Smith Teams Up with Disney+ To Explore the World in ‘Welcome To Earth’ Docuseries

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Will Smith is coming back to your TV screen, but this time it’s to explore Mother Earth as a part of the new Disney+ docuseries, ‘Welcome to Earth.’

In the newly released trailer for their upcoming six-part original series hosted by Will Smith, National Geographic plans to take audiences on an unforgettable and visually stunning journey, as Smith goes on a once-in-a-lifetime adventure around the world to explore the Earth’s greatest wonders and reveal its most hidden secrets.

Guided by an elite team of explorers who will help him get up close and personal with some of the most thrilling spectacles on the planet, the legendary actor explores everything the earth has to offer from volcanoes that roar in silence to deserts that move beyond our perception and animal swarms with minds of their own.

The National Geographic series is coming to Disney+ in December 2021, but Will Smith already has the digital streets talking after his latest interview with GQ.

During the no holds barred interview, Will Smith revealed that while speaking to an intimacy coach, he not only entertained the idea of having 20 girlfriends while going through a mid-life crisis but wanted both Halle Berry and Misty Copeland to be a part of it.

“I don’t know where I saw it or some s— as a teenager, but the idea of traveling with 20 women that I loved and took care of and all of that, it seemed like a really great idea,” Smith explained in the interview. “And then, after we played it out a little bit, I was like, ‘That would be horrific. That would be horrific.’ I was like, ‘Can you imagine how miserable?’”

Big Willie also addressed the widely known speculation regarding his marriage to Jada Pinkett-Smith, confirming that the two are in an open marriage.

“Jada never believed in a conventional marriage,” Will Smith said. “Jada had family members that had an unconventional relationship. So she grew up in a way that was very different than how I grew up. There were significant endless discussions about, what is relational perfection? What is the perfect way to interact as a couple? And for the large part of our relationship, monogamy was what we chose, not thinking of monogamy as the only relational perfection.”

Smith added that while the unique dynamic has worked for him and Jada, he wouldn’t recommend it for others.

“We have given each other trust and freedom, with the belief that everybody has to find their own way,” Smith continued. “And marriage for us can’t be a prison. And I don’t suggest our road for anybody. I don’t suggest this road for anybody. But the experiences that the freedoms that we’ve given one another and the unconditional support, to me, is the highest definition of love.”

