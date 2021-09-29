Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

EXCLUSIVE: Why Tameka Foster-Raymond Keeps Her Last Name & What You’ll Learn About Her In Her Book

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

You may know her as the ex-wife of one-named R&B phenom Usher, but there’s way more to Tameka Foster-Raymond than her famous hyphenated last name. However, don’t expect her to change it anytime soon.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Tameka channeled the many ups and downs in her life over the past decade by putting it all in her new book, Here I Stand… In A Beautiful State. Among the handful of topics in discussion, including the loss of her 11-year-old son Kyle in a 2012 lake accident, she also candidly addressed what many people have been wondering: why still bear the last name Raymond even though the divorce from Usher has been finalized since 2009? In her own words, she simply says, “I earned it!”

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

For a clearer explanation on that topic, and to hear more about the book, check out our exclusive interview with Tameka Foster-Raymond on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

 

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

EXCLUSIVE: Why Tameka Foster-Raymond Keeps Her Last Name & What You’ll Learn About Her In Her Book  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest

Mom Blames Daughter’s ‘Picking Cotton’ Homecoming Sign On…

A Missouri homecoming sign bearing racist, anti-Black language and shown off by two white teens is being blamed in part…
01.01.70

Watch: Krazy Karen Gets Sprayed In The Face…

A white woman was caught on video attacking Black men with her iPad in a subway car. The men fought…
05.12.34

R. Kelly Guilty Verdict: The Critical Role Kim…

A popular sentiment being expressed in the wake of R. Kelly's guilty verdict following his sex trafficking trial has been…
01.01.70

Black Google Employee Kicked Off Campus After Security…

Angel Onuoha an associate product manager at Google was allegedly stopped by a security guard after someone at the mega…
09.19.33

Haitian Migrants: Does The U.S. Have A Legal…

An expert on refugee law and policy unpacks what went on at the U.S. border and whether the Biden administration…
10.13.31

Jelani Day Found Dead After Missing Grad Student’s…

Jelani Day, a graduate student from Illinois who went missing nearly a month ago, was found dead earlier this month…
04.15.30

Sweet Nothings: Man Stabbed McDonald’s Customer After Argument…

The suspect stabbed the man after he tried to intervene between a security guard and the assailant over the amount…
01.01.70

After Pfizer’s News Of Promising Vaccine Results, Concerns…

Getting the vaccine approved and available for children under 12 is only half the battle. Vaccine equity concerns continue despite…
01.01.70

Landlord Goes Viral After Evicting Tenant For 2…

One landlord recently found himself at a crossroads of either keeping his business afloat or having a heart for a…
10.25.27

Black Families Get New Answers In Ancestry Thanks…

In a history-changing turn of events, millions of Freedmen’s Bureau records from the 19th century have recently been updated to…
10.26.27
Close