While many people have openly expressed their opinions on the now-infamous guilty verdict in R. Kelly’s sex abuse trial in New York, it’s not surprising that Bill Cosby would also have something to say given his recent similar circumstances for, well, the same exact thing.

Today’s “Gary’s Tea” report sees the crew breaking down Cosby’s official statement on the subject, in addition to the candid response from Kelly’s ex-wife, Drea. While it might be pretty easy to roll your eyes at what bad ol’ Bill had to say, you might actually understand Drea’s point of view as she also speaks on behalf of the three kids she shares with the 12 Play singer.

Tune in for the latest in “Gary’s Tea” below, which also includes some info on Amber Rose’s affinity for fly whips:

 

Gary's Tea: Here's What Bill Cosby & R. Kelly's Ex-Wife Had To Say About The Verdict [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Close