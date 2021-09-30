Podcasts
HomePodcasts

The Undressing Room Podcast Presented By Macy’s Episode 35 “If You ​See Something, Say Something”

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

 

Kelly Price went missing, R. Kelly was convicted, and the search for Gabby Petito‘s fiancé is underway. The hosts undress the controversies over the past week and include personal experiences. On a brighter note, we have guest Christian Keys, the writer and Executive Producer of Eva’s hit show All The Queen’s Men. He gives us some behind-the-scenes details on the show, plus discusses his additional current and upcoming projects. We’ll wrap it up with the final question to undress—and it involves wedding bells.

If you want your question featured on the show, send us a DM @TheUndressingRoomPodcast

The Undressing Room Podcast is presented by Macy’s. Head to  www.theundressingroompod.com for more details.

What tones are you feeling this Fall?  Check out some of our favorite picks for these cooler temperatures in our virtual closet at  Macys.com/TheUndressingRoom.

Subscribe and check us out every Thursday.

Follow:

@theundressingroompodcast

@evamarcile

@starringlorel

The Undressing Room Podcast Presented By Macy’s Episode 35 “If You ​See Something, Say Something”  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

The Undressing Room

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest

Gabby Petito’s Dad Suggests Media Give The Same…

During a press conference in Bohemia, New York, the family of Gabby Petito urged the news media and the public…
04.16.35

Mom Blames Daughter’s ‘Picking Cotton’ Homecoming Sign On…

A Missouri homecoming sign bearing racist, anti-Black language and shown off by two white teens is being blamed in part…
01.01.70

Watch: Krazy Karen Gets Sprayed In The Face…

A white woman was caught on video attacking Black men with her iPad in a subway car. The men fought…
05.12.34

R. Kelly Guilty Verdict: The Critical Role Kim…

A popular sentiment being expressed in the wake of R. Kelly's guilty verdict following his sex trafficking trial has been…
01.01.70

Black Google Employee Kicked Off Campus After Security…

Angel Onuoha an associate product manager at Google was allegedly stopped by a security guard after someone at the mega…
09.19.33

Haitian Migrants: Does The U.S. Have A Legal…

An expert on refugee law and policy unpacks what went on at the U.S. border and whether the Biden administration…
10.13.31

Jelani Day Found Dead After Missing Grad Student’s…

Jelani Day, a graduate student from Illinois who went missing nearly a month ago, was found dead earlier this month…
04.15.30

Sweet Nothings: Man Stabbed McDonald’s Customer After Argument…

The suspect stabbed the man after he tried to intervene between a security guard and the assailant over the amount…
01.01.70

After Pfizer’s News Of Promising Vaccine Results, Concerns…

Getting the vaccine approved and available for children under 12 is only half the battle. Vaccine equity concerns continue despite…
01.01.70

Landlord Goes Viral After Evicting Tenant For 2…

One landlord recently found himself at a crossroads of either keeping his business afloat or having a heart for a…
10.25.27
Close