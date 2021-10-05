Telsa Ordered To Pay $137 Million To Black Elevator Operator Who Sued Company Over Racist Abuse

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Anti-Black racism just cost Telsa just under $137 million on Monday after a Black man who, in 2015, was contracted to work at the company’s Fremont, California, plant as an elevator operator, sued the company over the racial harassment he said he received while working there.

According to Bloomberg Equality, Owen Diaz said while he worked at Telsa, his co-workers taunted him with racial slurs, racial graffiti and suggestions that he “go back to Africa,” which, for some reason, is the go-to for American bigots who could just as easily take themselves back to Europe where their own ancestors likely came from.

Diaz reportedly testified in court that, due to the racist treatment he received, he suffered “sleepless nights” and other ailments affecting his health.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

“Some days I would just sit on my stairs and cry,” he said, Bloomberg reported.

After hearing his testimony, the jury awarded Diaz $130 million in punitive damages and $6.9 million for emotional distress. David Oppenheimer, a clinical professor of law at Berkeley Law, told Bloomberg that he believed it was the “largest verdict in an individual race discrimination in employment case.”

In response to the ruling, Telsa VP of people, Valerie Capers Workman, who is Black, penned a blog post that seemingly acknowledged her company’s racist past—saying, “in late 2015 and early 2016 Tesla failed to make sure that one contract employee (Owen Diaz) was not racially harassed while he worked at the Tesla Fremont factory”—just before going on to respond to Diaz’ claims the way white people virtually always respond to Black people’s claims of racism: She basically looked for any and every excuse to deny any racism happened at all.

In a list of what Workman appeared to believe were inconsistencies in Diaz’ testimony, she wrote: “In addition to Mr. Diaz, three other witnesses (all non-Tesla contract employees) testified at trial that they regularly heard racial slurs (including the n-word) on the Fremont factory floor. While they all agreed that the use of the n-word was not appropriate in the workplace, they also agreed that most of the time they thought the language was used in a ‘friendly’ manner and usually by African-American colleagues.”

That sure is a lot of words just to say, “but…but…but Black people say it all the time!”

Magic’s in your Inbox! Sign Up For Our Newsletter Today!

“We acknowledge that we still have work to do to ensure that every employee feels that they can bring their whole self to work at Tesla,” Workman wrote. “And as I posted in July, we will continue to remind everyone who enters the Tesla workplace that any discriminatory slurs – no matter the intent or who is using them – will not be tolerated.”

Imagine writing that in the same post where you just finished writing a whole point-by-point list denying a Black man’s claims of racism in the first place.

It’s worth mentioning that Diaz isn’t the first person to file a complaint against Telsa over racism.

According to Business Insider, Tesla was ordered in August to pay $1 million in damages to Melvin Berry, a Black former employee who also started working for the company in 2015 but resigned a year later after he said his supervisors called him the n-word and after he also saw racist graffiti on the walls while at work.

Also, in July, sworn testimonies from Black Telsa employees obtained by Protocol revealed similar stories involving racial slurs, racist graffiti and plantation jokes.

In fact, one employee, Aaron Craven, claimed he was “directly called n****r approximately 100 times at the Fremont factory.”

Craven’s testimony was just one among 104 claims under oath that Telsa is still very much a facilitator of racist work environments.

So, is everybody lying, or is Telsa just racist?

SEE ALSO:

Asian Dad Tells Young Black College Student To “Go Back To Your Country”

5 Black-Led Labor Unions That Have Paved The Way For Black Workers' Rights 5 photos Launch gallery 5 Black-Led Labor Unions That Have Paved The Way For Black Workers' Rights 1. Black Sleeping Car Porters Union Source:Getty 1 of 5 2. Colored National Labor Union Source:Getty 2 of 5 3. National Domestic Worker's Union Source:Getty 3 of 5 4. Coalition of Black Trade Unionists Source:Getty 4 of 5 5. American League of Colored Laborers Source:Getty 5 of 5 Skip ad Continue reading 5 Black-Led Labor Unions That Have Paved The Way For Black Workers’ Rights 5 Black-Led Labor Unions That Have Paved The Way For Black Workers' Rights [caption id="attachment_4201064" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: JASON REDMOND / Getty[/caption] Most people know about labor unions, but few know what they do. Labor unions help employees push for better working conditions within a workplace, which might include improving wages, hours, and safety policies. Labor unions then help workers bargain for a legally binding contract that will hold their employers accountable for implementing said changes. Sounds simple right? Well, historically, that hasn't always been the case, especially for Black Americans. Civil rights icon Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. gave his legendary speech "I've Been to the Mountaintop" right at the height of the Memphis Sanitation Workers' Strike in 1968. On April 3 that year, 1,300 sanitation workers organized a massive strike against the city, demanding better safety conditions, livable wages, and union recognition. “We've got to give ourselves to this struggle until the end,” King said to the fearless sanitation employees as they stood in the crowd. “Nothing would be more tragic than to stop at this point in Memphis. We've got to see it through. And when we have our march, you need to be there. Be concerned about your brother. You may not be on strike. But either we go up together, or we go down together.” The workers were protesting the shocking deaths of Echol Cole and Robert Walker, who were crushed by a malfunctioning garbage sanitation truck. The movement was led in part by a former Black sanitation worker named Thomas Oliver Jones. As the president of the local 1733 chapter of the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees (AFSCME), Jones helped the group fight for their rights. After a series of stikes and contentious run-ins with state police officials, the City Council finally recognized the union and guaranteed better wages on April 16. The event undoubtedly served as a turning point for civil rights in Black America. Thankfully today, things have changed. According to a study conducted by CEPR, 14.1 percent of Black workers are unionized in 2015. On average, Black union workers earn 16.4 percent higher wages than Black non-union workers. But the work to increase this number continues. The study notes that "unionization rates for Black workers have declined across all sectors, but the decline has been especially steep for manufacturing (from 42.3 percent in 1983 to 13.3 percent in 2015)." This labor day, it's important for us to reflect on how far we've come. For Black Americans in particular, we have a storied history of fighting tooth and nail for our freedom not only to live but work in the United States. Many African American-led labor unions have helped the community throughout history gain access to the freedoms we deserve. We would be remiss if we did not give them their flowers during this holiday celebration. Let's take a look back at history.

Telsa Ordered To Pay $137 Million To Black Elevator Operator Who Sued Company Over Racist Abuse was originally published on newsone.com