Ryan Destiny Is Serving LEWKS During Her Paris Getaway

Ryan Destiny has been living it up in Paris and has been dropping major heat on Instagram during her stay!

2019 BET Awards - Press Room

Source: Rodin Eckenroth / Getty

Four words: Ryan. Destiny. Is. Stunning. The actress and singer recently dropped new pictures from her Paris getaway to her Instagram and we’re absolutely swooning at the finished looks.

The 26-year-old is currently living it up in Paris and dropping heat after heat on the ‘Gram during her various days and nights out in the City of Love. Earlier last week, she dropped these stunning photos while spending the day around the city. She wore a matching yellow suit jacket and pants with a matching, sleeveless top. She wore her hair in a half up half down style with spiked bangs that framed her face, which featured dramatic, smokey eye makeup as the perfect contrast to the bright ensemble. “Ca Va! ;):)” she captioned the photo set while sharing her travel adventures with her fans. 

Next, she dropped this stunning photo while wearing nothing but jeans and a tan trenchcoat which she left open just enough to show off a bit of cleavage. She traded in her long locs for a short wig this time and served face as she flicked it up for IG.

For her next look, she kept her short ‘do but switched up her outfit for something even sexier, rocking a long-sleeved sheer white dress with brown fur at the hem. She paired the look with black, pointy toe pumps and natural makeup. “Feeling myself in my faves @ottolinger1000 ⚡💫,” she captioned the photo which is more than appropriate because we’re absolutely feeling her in this look!

And finally, she gave us the IG photo shoot that we’ve all been waiting for as she posed in front of the camera for her “night in.” Styled by @scotlouie, the ‘Star’ alum wore a Paco Rabanne top, @shopsamarialeah jean shorts, and super sexy pink Amina Muaddi sandals.

“She been slaying lately 😍😍😍🔥,” one fan said of the look while another wrote, “she’s just stunning.”

Indeed she is!

Ryan Destiny Is Serving LEWKS During Her Paris Getaway  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Ryan Destiny

